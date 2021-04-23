Army veterans battling storm of mental health problems: report

MORE than a third of military veterans in Northern Ireland are likely to be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to a study from Queen's University (QUB).

More than 1,300 veterans responded to the survey, with 36% reporting signs of PTSD and the same number reporting problems with alcohol.

The Northern Ireland Veterans Health and Wellbeing Study was carried out by QUB academics as part of a five-year programme of research and was funded by Forces in Mind Trust, which helps ex-service personnel transition to civilian life.

While the majority who responded had positive experiences in the Armed Forces, a large proportion reported experiencing mental health difficulties.

Almost 40% met the criteria for depression, 32% reported issues with anxiety, while 4% said they had concerns about their gambling and 2.3% admitted they believed themselves to be moderate to severe drug users.

Of those responding, 90% were men, with the average age being 56 and the eldest veteran taking part aged 99.

It is the first survey that focuses on the mental health and wellbeing of veterans living in Northern Ireland and is intended to be used to help shape the development of services to support those people affected.

The study is also the first to make comparisons between home service veterans - those who served in the Ulster Defence Regiment and the Royal Irish Regiment - and those who served in the British Army, Royal Navy, Royal Air Force and Royal Marines, both within and outside Northern Ireland.

A significantly higher proportion of home-service veterans were found to be likely to be suffering from PTSD, anxiety, and depression disorders. Results revealed that the level of gambling concerns, alcohol and drug use were similar in each group.

Of all respondents to the survey, 42% had previously taken prescription medication for a mental health or emotional problem and 44% had received psychotherapy or counselling from a qualified professional.

Prescription drug use and engagement with psychotherapy and counselling were more common for home service veterans.

The study also found a variety of barriers for veterans seeking help for mental health, including access issues, stigma and negative perceptions around mental health services.

A significantly greater number of barriers to seeking help were reported by home service veterans compared with general service veterans.

Cherie Armour, professor of psychological trauma and mental health at QUB's School of Psychology, led the study.

She said the research had "some very startling and concerning findings".

"It's clear that significant numbers of them have suffered mental health challenges. Most worrying are the reported rates of mental ill-health and problematic alcohol usage, all of which can generate social and professional difficulties," she added.

Professor Armour said she hoped to secure additional funding to continue analysing the data.

Ray Lock, chief executive of Forces in Mind Trust, said the study had helped understand the unique experiences of veterans in Northern Ireland and the struggles they face transitioning back into society.