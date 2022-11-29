Around 34,000 people in NI had Covid at start of the month: report

The data was revealed by the Office of National Statistics

Northern Ireland has the highest Covid infection rate in the UK, according to the latest data from by the Office for National Statistics.

In a report released last week detailing tests from November 2-8, an estimated 1.86% of Northern Ireland’s population had tested positive for Covid, meaning one in 55 people had the virus, or around 34,200 people.

Northern Ireland remains the only UK nation to be labelled “uncertain” over the trajectory of Covid infections, while England, Scotland and Wales are presenting a “downward trend”.

In the same week, 1.73% of England’s population tested positive, 1.85% of Scotland and 1.84% of Wales. However, the figures for Northern Ireland do reveal a decrease in positive cases from 2.17% the previous week.

Dr Ursula Mason, chair of the Royal College of Practitioners, said although the report shows “slightly elevated figures for Northern Ireland compared to the other four nations in the UK, it is important to point out that the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland continues to decrease”.

Dr Mason stressed there is “no room for complacency” as Northern Ireland heads towards the winter months.

The figures come as the Department of Health rolls out its winter vaccination scheme which includes the Covid booster and flu vaccine, with first, second and booster vaccinations still available.

Chair of the British Medical Association’s GP committee in Northern Ireland, Dr Alan Stout, said “while Covid is no longer making the same headlines as it did this time last year there, there’s no doubt it is still circulating widely in the community”.

“Everyone needs to continue to be aware that their cough or cold might be Covid and should test if they have symptoms so they can make sure that they don’t spread it to anyone who might be vulnerable to a severe infection,” he said.

Dr Tom Black, head of the British Medical Association in NI, added: “We’re seeing lots of different infections, including Covid and the Covid infections are not as severe before.

“Covid hasn’t gone away, and the combinations we’ve had with other viruses in children is certainly creating significant work load for doctors.”

He noted the rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus — a common airborne virus which can be serious if caught by infants — and influenza A, a strain of the common flu which can spread very quickly.

“I always try and to some good in all of this; the rates are not as high they were in recent years, certainly with the Covid protection programs we have we are not seeing the same severity in terms of patients with Covid,” he said.

Asked why Northern Ireland remains the only nation in the UK listed as uncertain in the report, Dr Black said he believes it’s because Northern Ireland has a tendency to “mix more” and socialise.

“Northern Ireland just mixes more, we have a tendency to socialise more,” he said.