As healthcare workers in England ballot latest pay offer — what does this mean for NI?

The union representing striking junior doctors in England is calling for conciliation service Acas to help bring an end to the industrial action.

The prospect of an agreement between the British Medical Association and Westminster appears remote as things stand.

Junior doctors say only a 35% pay increase can make up for 15-years of below-inflation wages, while the government has said this position is “unreasonable”.

At the same time, other healthcare unions are balloting their members in England over an offer for a non-consolidated payment for 2022/23 and a 5% pay increase for this financial year.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) ballot, to ascertain whether members will accept the offer, is due to close on Friday but it is unlikely the results will be known until next week.

Ballots by other unions, such as Unison and the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), on the offer are ongoing.

It may be easy to ignore what is happening in England as junior doctors here have not staged any strike action and industrial action by other workers has been paused.

However, the situation there is likely to have a profound effect on the health service in Northern Ireland.

Without an Executive or health minister and in the face of a radically insufficient budget, there is currently no-one for unions here to negotiate with and no money in the pot even if Stormont was fully functional.

The Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris recently met with unions to discuss the situation but his apparent interest in the deadlock is limited as he is insisting it is a matter for locally-elected politicians to resolve.

Essentially, the only way more money is likely to become available for a pay rise for healthcare workers here is if Westminster can strike a deal with unions in England.

It is likely to be several more weeks before the results of all the ballots are known.

It’s worth noting the government hasn’t said what will happen in the event of conflicting results, so it’s not known whether the offer will be withdrawn without the full support of unions.

Certainly, unanimous agreement isn’t promised given a strong reject campaign.

Even if all unions agree to accept the offer, it doesn’t necessarily follow that money will be made available to extend the deal to workers in Northern Ireland.

Given the dire budget situation facing the Department of Health, additional cash will be required.

Even if the money can be found, the likes of the RCN and RCM will have to ballot members here on whether to accept the deal or continue industrial action.

As for the BMA in Northern Ireland, they haven’t ruled out the possibility of formal strike action at some point in the future.

They are currently carrying out a listening exercise amongst junior doctors and consultant members to establish their opinion on pay and working conditions and the best way forward.

However, as the other unions have discovered, going out on strike action is significantly complicated by the absence of any politicians able or willing to enter into negotiations.