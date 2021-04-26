Assembly's 'deafening silence' on end-of-life strategy criticised

Dying people in Northern Ireland are being failed by a lack of strategy from Stormont, a charity warns today.

Marie Curie has urged the Executive to prioritise end-of-life care in its Programme for Government and criticised "deafening silence" on the issue ahead of an Assembly debate tomorrow.

More than 10,400 people in Northern Ireland have so far signed a petition from Marie Curie demanding issues around death and bereavement are prioritised.

Edward Owens died aged 57 from cancer. His sister Alison (55) from Belfast said he was robbed of a good end-of-life experience.

She said the family's experience was "horrendous".

"We felt so alone and unsupported - it's had a devastating impact on the whole family," she said.

"When Edward was admitted to hospital, things went from bad to worse.

"He was in complete agony and we got passed from pillar to post. His condition was complex, and because he saw so many doctors and nurses, it was confusing for everyone involved.

"I felt like I had to be there all the time to be his voice.

"There was no clear pathway and it made it all so traumatic.

"We were in desperate need of guidance and direction, but it just wasn't there. At a time that should have been about love, compassion and dignity, we were faced with so much despair."

Nearly 19,000 people have died from all causes in Northern Ireland since the Covid pandemic began, marking a 14% increase on the five-year average, the charity said.

After five weeks, Mr Owens was admitted to hospice care.

His sister said: "The care in the hospice was a complete contrast and the staff were amazing - my only regret is how long it took to get him there. I feel so angry that end of life care is not part of the current strategy.

"Death is a part of life, so we need to think about it more.

"It needs to be prioritised so other families don't go through what we did.

"We were robbed of those final memories with Edward and he was robbed of a good end-of-life experience."

Joan McEwan of Marie Curie NI said: "The Programme for Government is supposed to identify the biggest challenges facing society, but there is a deafening silence on end of life care and bereavement.

"When you consider the enormous levels of bereavement and deaths under the cruellest of circumstances over the past year, the rising demand for palliative care and the growing number of local people dying with chronic diseases like cancer and dementia - the failure to not mention end of life care in Stormont's most important strategy document is shocking.

Ms McEwan said that while the health service is doing everything it can "it is clearly struggling, so by prioritising end of life at Executive level, we can also support our workforce do their job too".

She said: "For too long, end of life care and bereavement have not been given the attention they deserve at the highest policy level in Northern Ireland, and if they are left out of the Programme for Government, more and more people may miss out on the care and support they need at the end of life.

"We're urging all Stormont parties to support this crucial motion."