Ballycastle crash tragedy girl Hannah (5) raises £66k for hospital care unit after amazing recovery

Big effort: Little Hannah Smyth who helped raise over £66k for the intensive care unit at the Royal Victoria Hospital

A five-year-old girl who lost her mum and sister in an accident earlier this year has been hailed as a "little miracle" following her amazing recovery.

Clare Smyth (35) and her youngest child Bethany were killed instantly when their quad bike collided with a tractor on the Whitepark Road in Ballycastle in May.

Hannah underwent life-saving treatment after being airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH) in Belfast. She spent six weeks in the intensive care unit and had further rehabilitation at the hospital before returning home on August 14, with dad Ryan at her bedside.

But having defied the odds and rejoined her P2 class at Dunseverick Primary School in September, Hannah has now helped raise thousands for the RVH's Paediatric Intensive Care Unit as a thank-you for her life-saving treatment.

The remarkable sum of £66,266 for the unit was raised in a 24-hour sponsored walk. The event was organised by Rev John Stanbridge at Ballycastle Presbyterian Church and Hannah was on hand on to present the cheque for the proceeds from the event to Helping Hands, the RVH staff's children's charity.

Posting on facebook, Hannah's school said: "It was a great privilege and honour to be asked to help Hannah present the cheque from 'Hannah's PICU Sponsored Walk' to Helping Hands, where Hannah took great delight in telling everyone that she was back at school.

"We were absolutely delighted when we found out that Hannah would be returning in September to start Primary 2.

"Hannah has made a remarkable recovery. She never gave up the fight. Her determination and never-give-up attitude was clearly evident in her journey to recovery, defying all odds and expectations which the health professionals had. Every week Hannah made significant improvements and often talked about what she would be doing when she got back to school."