Ballymena medical practice to close following failed ‘exhaustive’ search to find new contractor

Kells and Connor Medical Practice in Ballymena will close its doors at the end of the month (Stock image)

The Kells and Connor Medical Practice in Ballymena is set to close, after a failed search to find a new GP contractor has not been to take over the running of the practice.

The Department of Health confirmed on Thursday the practice, which has the 4000 patients registered, gave notice that they will be resigning their contract to provide GP services from 30 April 2023.

Former Health Minister Robin Swan had previously sought to provide reassure to patients after lead GP Dr Richard Bill, announced his plans to retire earlier this year.

However, the DoH said in a statement: “Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of all parties involved, a new GP contractor has not been identified to take over the running of Practice. Regrettably, this means that from 1 May 2023, the medical centre will close.

"All alternative options in relation to the continuation of services at Kells and Connor Medical Practice were fully exhausted.”

Patients who are treated by the Ballymena surgery will now be allocated to other GP practices within the surrounding areas with letters currently being issued to all those registered with Kells and Connor practice to advise them.

They have been advised they do not have to take any action and should remain registered with Kells and Connor practice and not attempt to move to another practice in the area.

The DoH said it acknowledges the “ongoing and significant pressures on GP practices, stemming from the fact that demand for their services is outstripping current capacity to provide it.”

Notwithstanding budgetary pressures, the Department is committed to building the GP workforce. We have made significant progress in relation to the number of GPs trained each year" they added.

“The number of GP training places in Northern Ireland has been increased by 70% from 2015 levels in recent years. The review of places is ongoing and the Department will consider recommendations from the review of training places in the future.

"The Department has also recently streamlined the processes for GPs who qualified in a number of countries to take up roles in Northern Ireland.”

Last year there were concerns a fellow Ballymena practice would close its doors after Ballymena Family Practice attempted to search for a new contractor.

However, the Department of Health confirmed that a new GP had been appointed earlier this year. Grove Medical Practice in north Belfast was also saved from closure after a new contractor was found.

Ten GP surgeries closed their doors last year in Northern Ireland.