Belfast beauty blogger Mia Mackin (24) faces fourth cancer diagnosis

Belfast woman (24) is sharing her experience to help others struggling with illness

Struggle: Mia Mackin has been diagnosed with cancer four times

A beauty blogger from Belfast has shared her experience of being diagnosed with cancer for a fourth time in two years.

Mia Mackin (24) was first diagnosed with Stage 2 advanced Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a rare blood cancer, in 2019.

The following year, she was diagnosed on two occasions with thyroid cancer which required two bouts of surgery to remove it.

In January this year, Mia had radioactive treatment to remove any cancer cells from her neck before receiving the all clear in March.

Sadly this week she was told that after a biopsy more cancer has been detected in her neck.

She is now waiting for more information on what treatment will be needed, and told the Belfast Telegraph of how she deals with the complex emotions each diagnosis causes.

“I really do believe that everything happens for a reason,” she said.

“I probably shouldn’t be taking it as well as I am but at the same time I think that all of these experiences that I’ve had can be used in a positive way to help other people going through it.

“I don’t know what other way to be, because if I did let it get me down that’s a rabbit hole that’s really hard to come back from.”

She said the support she receives on social media has been a huge help in her journey.

“It’s amazing, and hopefully this time round all I’m facing is something simple like a surgery. I’m praying I won’t have to do chemotherapy again because that would be a nightmare.”

When first being diagnosed in 2019, Mia came from a family of Jehovah’s Witnesses which prohibited her from taking treatments like blood transfusions.

“I made the decision to leave the religion because it just wasn’t for me and I didn’t want to put my life on the line,” she said.

“I had very limited contact with my family and actually all the friends I had I’m no longer in contact with.

“So mid-way through chemo it was very much a blank slate and I had just been ex-communicated from a religion.”

Starting her cancer journey alone, she said social media quickly allowed her to build up a new support circle of friends.

“My family became social media because I didn’t have anybody else to talk to or clear my head with.”

She added: “It was almost enlightening after being through a lot of life and learned a lot of lessons, if you’re starting a friendship group from scratch you sort of know you need to be surrounded by the right sort of people.

“So basically over the last couple of years I’ve been rebuilding my life.”

Mia credits the support she received from the charities Young Lives vs Cancer and Cancer Fund for Children as being “literally a Godsend”.

This month she is even running 50 miles as part of a charity fundraiser to say thank you.

“I could do nothing but support them and raise money because I know the benefit I got from their services and how much other young people do too.”

She said the benefit of meeting other young people facing the same challenges was a game changer for her well being.

“Just being able to have that conversation and have someone else completely understand what you’ve been through was amazing and actually very emotional."

She added: “Having that support on hand, especially when I didn’t have the family support I once had, was incredible.”

With her primary focus on her health, Mia is still working on opening her very own social media consultancy business.

“I’m actually sitting in front of my computer right now trying to get work don e for the weekend. But it’s just one of those things.

“Life throws really crazy things your way.

"Every sort of trial you go through — whether it’s family, mentally or your health — everything is a learning curve."

As part of her recovery, Mia said a renewed focus on her fitness has been a big help.

“A few months ago I got in touch with a coach because I really wanted to hone in on my health and getting fit again.

“I still plan to exercise and work out no matter what happens on Monday (her next health appointment) with the diagnosis.

"This time around my goal is to keep life as normal as possible and continue to get better.”

She added: “People tell me I’m inspiring and strong, but I’m not really.

"I am just dealing with the hand that I’ve been dealt.

“I think if anyone else was in my position you just get on with it because you go into survival mode.

“Hopefully my story will help people out there who just need a little bit of encouragement that they’re not by themselves.”

You can follow Mia's latest blogs and updates by searching 'All Things Mia' on YouTube and Instagram.