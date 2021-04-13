Belfast 'bucket list' dad Darren Smyth passes away following cancer battle

A Belfast dad who penned a bucket list of items he dreamed of achieving despite a terminal cancer diagnosis has died.

Darren Smyth, a dad-of-two and husband to Jenna, was first diagnosed with rare neuroendocrine carcinoma in his 20s.

He wrote a bucket list of 30 items which included meeting Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, ticking off most of the items before his death on Monday.

Mr Smyth (36) had undergone numerous rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy in his cancer journey before it spread to his lungs and spine before eventually claiming his life.

Darren Smyth with his wife Jenna

He shared his experiences on the Facebook page Darren Smyth’s Bucket List, where the news of his death was shared on Tuesday.

“It’s with a heavy heart I have to inform you all that our warrior Darren has passed away peacefully with his loving and devoted wife Jenna by his side. As you can imagine the heartache and pain that is left behind is unbearable,” they said.

“He touched so many hearts on his hard journey that he fought with courage, bravery and never once gave up. Even on his worst days he still tried and succeeded to help others as that’s just who he was.

“Darren was a true gentleman with a heart of gold. He is going to be missed by so many. On behalf of his wife Jenna, his two boys DJ and Alexander, his daddy Terry and family and friends who he loved with his every breath and fought so hard to stay here for them, we thank you for following his journey right to the end.”

It was hoped further radiotherapy would help improve Mr Smyth’s quality of life, improve his breathing and reduce the number of infections he was suffering.

Darren Smyth meeting Liverpool FC's manager Jurgen Klopp at Melwood in Liverpool. Image taken Dec 2018.

On his Facebook page, he paid tribute to Northern Ireland hospice staff in an update earlier this month, who he said treated him with “the best of care”. “Chest infection after chest infection has played a big part in me being in and out of these types of places,” he said.

But he said “everyone is so nice and so good at what they do. I couldn’t ask for better care”. He appealed to his followers “whatever you believe in, have a little word and see if they can help and get me home”.

Getting married to wife Jenna was the first item on Mr Smyth’s bucket list, along with visiting Dublin Zoo, a stay at the Galgorm Hotel and Spa, a helicopter ride and a walk to the top of Cavehill. He went on to raise over £10,000 for various charities through raffles he held on his Facebook page for NI Hospice, the Alzheimer’s Society in Northern Ireland and others.

He also made a donation to the Ballysillan Swifts football team, who paid tribute to him.

"Sincerest condolences to the family and friends of local man Darren Smyth. Our thoughts are with his wife Jenna and sons DJ and Alexander at this sad time, may he rest in peace," they said.

His wife Jenna said she is “absolutely overwhelmed” by the love and support shown for Darren on Facebook and said it shows the impact he had on many. “Even on his bad days he was always thinking of others,” she added.

Mr Smyth’s funeral will be held on Friday before burial at Roselawn Cemetery, with donations welcomed to the Northern Ireland Hospice.