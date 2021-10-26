Belfast City Hospital blaze ‘under investigation’ as firefighters deal with incident

A fire at Belfast City Hospital on Tuesday afternoon has been extinguished by firefighters, as the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) confirmed an investigation into the cause is now under way.

A number of patients and staff had to be moved from the hospital shortly before 1pm following a fire alarm.

NIFRS were alerted to the report of a fire at the Lisburn Road site at 12.50pm.

Five appliances attended, including two from Springfield Fire Station and one each from Whitla, Central and Cadogan Fire Stations.

A number of patients had to be moved from part of the premises according to the Belfast Trust.

They said the areas of the hospital affected include the Bridgewater Suite and the outpatient department but confirmed the impacted areas were now open again.

They said NIFRS is working with staff at the hospital to determine the cause of the alarm.

A spokesperson for the Belfast Health Trust said: "Belfast Trust can confirm that a number of staff and patients were asked to leave the premises following a fire alarm which sounded just before 1pm today.

"The areas impacted were Bridgewater Suite, located on C Floor and the outpatient department, Ground Floor, Belfast City Hospital tower. These areas are now open again.

"Currently Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are working with Trust staff at the scene to determine the cause of the alarm."

A statement from NIFRS added: "Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at Belfast City Hospital. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two jets to extinguish the fire.

"The cause of the fire is currently under investigation and the incident was dealt with at 1.57pm."