Belfast clinic carries out pioneering magnetic therapy for depression

A revolutionary treatment that directs magnetic pulses at the heads of patients who are anxious or depressed is now being used in Northern Ireland.

Currently, treatments for depression include a range of psychological therapies and antidepressant medications.

In severe depression that has not responded to other treatments, electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is sometimes used.

In 2015 a new treatment known as Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), was approved by NICE (National Institute for Health and Care Excellence), having first been developed in Sheffield in 1985 by psychiatrist Andrew Barker.

During a TMS session, an electromagnetic coil is placed against the patient's scalp near the forehead. The electromagnet painlessly delivers a short, magnetic field pulse that stimulates nerve cells in the region of the brain involved in mood control and depression.

It's thought to activate regions of the brain that have decreased activity in depression.

Patients will have earplugs to mask the noise from the discharging coil as it induces an electric current in the brain.

The strength of the magnetic field used for clinical applications is similar to that of a standard magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner.

A standard course of TMS therapy is now being offered over a six-week period and involves 30 sessions of treatment at Drumkeen Private Healthcare's clinic on the Belmont Road in east Belfast.

The cost is £5,000.

"TMS is a non-invasive procedure that uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain to improve symptoms of depression. It is typically used when other depression treatments haven't been effective," explained Paul Scott from Drumkeen Private Healthcare.

Mr Scott says that two out of three patients who receive TMS therapy will benefit from it.

"One of these two will see their symptoms of depression go into remission; the second may require subsequent rounds of treatment. This means that for one person in three the treatment, for whatever reason, will not be effective.

"Success is, therefore, not guaranteed - but for lifelong sufferers of depression TMS offers another option in the fight against this debilitating condition.

"It will undoubtedly help a proportion of those people in Northern Ireland who suffer from depression - people for whom no other treatment has had any positive effect on their symptoms," Mr Scott added.

Side effects include headaches and there is a slight risk of seizure, although NICE guidance says that it carries "no major safety concerns". It describes the clinical response as "variable".

While not currently available on the NHS in Northern Ireland, it is hoped that health boards here will consider sending NHS patients with long-term depression for TMS treatment.

"I would hope that someday this will change and to that end we at Drumkeen have been discussing this treatment with the appropriate clinical directors and others in the NI HSC Trusts," Mr Scott said.

He added: "Some UK health insurance providers have made payments to GB-based clinics for TMS treatment. I would hope these same insurers will not treat Northern Ireland customers differently."

A spokeswoman for the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Northern Ireland, said: “We welcome the move that TMS will be available. However, it is important that safety standards are followed and monitored.”