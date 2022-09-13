Belfast council to be asked to request new regulations for cosmetic treatments like botox and fillers

Non-surgical treatments such as botox have grown in popularity in recent years

Belfast City Council has been asked to write to the Health Minister asking for improved regulation for non-surgical cosmetic treatments in Northern Ireland, such as botox and lip fillers.

New legislation to improve regulation of these treatments has recently been introduced in England.

However, powers available to Environmental Health Officers here to regulate this sector “remain significantly more limited”.

Last October, the Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act 2021 came into force in England, making it illegal to administer botox or a filler injection to those under 18. However, no such law exists in Northern Ireland.

The Government has also confirmed it intends to introduce a licensing regime for non-surgical medical procedures in England, to bring in consistent standards for the industry, as well as hygiene and safety standards for business premises. It will focus on procedures which, if not performed properly, can cause harm.

A briefing paper prepared for Belfast city councillors states: “In recent years there has been a significant rise in the number and type of non-surgical aesthetic procedures available, with many practitioners performing treatments without being able to evidence appropriate training and the required standards of oversight and supervision.

“The existing legislation available to Environmental Health Officers to regulate this sector in Northern Ireland is considered no longer fit for purpose and no licensing scheme (similar to that being introduced in England) currently exists in Northern Ireland.

“The Local Authority Health and Safety Liaison Group (HSLG) is a subgroup of Environmental Health Northern Ireland (EHNI). HSLG is seeking the support of all councils by requesting that each council write to the Health Minister to ask for better regulation of cosmetic treatments in Northern Ireland, along with the introduction of a licensing scheme for nonsurgical cosmetic procedures.”

News of the proposals for the new licensing scheme in England was welcomed by many in the industry, including the National Hair and Beauty Federation (NHBF).

The NHBF's director of quality and standards, Caroline Larissey, said: “With the support of the Beauty, Aesthetics and Wellness All Party Parliamentary Group, the NHBF has been campaigning for a system to help to better regulate practitioners who provide aesthetic non-surgical cosmetic procedures, to ensure that they have the appropriate qualifications, experience and skills to practice safely.

“Following the Botulinum Toxin and Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act 2021, this amendment to the Health and Care Bill would be a further step in the right direction to protect consumers, who overwhelmingly support the need for greater regulation.”

The Chartered Institute of Environmental Health, which has almost 7,000 members in the public, private and non-profit sectors, said the creation of a national licensing scheme in England for practitioners would “ensure that all those who practise are competent and trained, improving safety for members of the public”.

“In order to be effective, the licensing scheme should also be underpinned by the development of training and qualifications expectations for all practitioners, as well as a set of standards, such as the requirement for appropriate insurance cover,” the CIEH said in a parliamentary briefing.

“Many newer treatments fall outside the scope of the original definition of regulated treatments in Local Government’s Miscellaneous Provisions Act 1982 that local authorities use to regulate this sector. New legislation is needed, which is able to cope with this in real time.”