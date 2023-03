Belfast couple Tricia and Jonny were both on the streets... now they're sober and are married

For Tricia and Jonny, both chronic alcoholics, 2020 was a memorable year for all the right reasons as they finally got sober and tied the knot. Claire McNeilly talks to them

Best year: Patricia Quinn and Jonny Dobson on their wedding day at Belfast City Hall

Claire McNeilly Wed 6 Jan 2021 at 07:57