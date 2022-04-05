Belfast doctor and new mum takes on walking fundraiser for neonatal unit after double lung transplant

A Belfast doctor and new mother who had a double lung transplant has been walking 5,000 steps a day throughout the month of March to raise funds for the Neonatal Unit at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald.

Catherine McCarroll (30), who works in obstetrics and gynaecology in the Ulster Hospital, gave birth prematurely to her baby daughter Eve at 34 weeks and spent three weeks in hospital.

After she was discharged, however, a respiratory condition she had prior to her pregnancy deteriorated and she needed a double lung transplant.

In December 2021, Catherine was put on an urgent list and was flown to the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle Upon Tyne for an urgent transplant where she spent a considerable time in ICU.

Following her successful transplant operation, part of Catherine’s rehabilitation was exercise, so she decided to do something a little different.

Keen to celebrate her daughter’s first birthday and also to incorporate exercise into her rehabilitation, Catherine decided to walk 5,000 steps a day for the month of March and raise funds to purchase ‘Joey Bands’ for the Neonatal Unit at the Ulster Hospital.

‘Joey Bands’ help promote and encourage skin-to-skin contact in the Neonatal Unit which is the first step in helping mums to produce milk.

Catherine and her husband Andi received incredible support from the Neonatal Unit at the Ulster Hospital.

She said: “They did so much for us, not only for Eve, but for us as a family.

“By undertaking the fundraising challenge to walk 5,000 steps a day, I not only wanted to raise awareness of lung transplants, but also wanted to raise awareness of organ donation. I would not be here today if it wasn’t for the donor.”

Cathy Flinn is a Neonatal Infant Feeding Lead who supported Catherine and her husband Andi whilst she was in the Neonatal Unit.

She said: “When Catherine gave birth to baby Eve, she was very poorly and breastfeeding was the only thing she could do for her baby unaided.

“We supported Catherine in establishing breastfeeding for baby Eve and we stayed in contact with her supporting her through her transplant journey.

“Catherine is such an amazing person. She contacted me within two weeks of her transplant saying she wanted to do this fundraiser. What an incredible fighting spirit!”

Catherine has smashed through her target, clocking up a massive 15000 in one day alone, and hopes to continue her rehabilitation with her daily steps now her challenge has ended.