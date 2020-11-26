Belfast father writes book about late son’s battle with drug addiction

Belfast man hopes the story will help those who are facing similar issues to seek help

A Northern Ireland man whose son died after a battle with drug addiction has used his grief to compile a book aimed at helping those facing similar issues.

Karl Wilgar (27), from Belfast, passed away at the Ulster Hospital in the early hours of May 26, 2019, after being poisoned by a cocktail of Xanax and alcohol.

His father Michael, who is originally from Belfast but now lives in Bangor, has released Thoughts From Mars: Down To Earth and tells his son’s story as a warning to other young people and their parents about the dangers of street drugs.

The book is dedicated to Karl’s memory, but is also in honour of those who have suffered similar heartbreaking losses.

Michael takes readers through his tragic experience of losing his son to addiction and hopes his words can ultimately inspire readers to reach out to those who may be struggling with drug misuse, and offer them the support they need.

Admitting that writing the book was “tough going”, Michael said the impact that Karl’s death had on him, and those who shared their grief, love and support over the last 18 months, played a large part in putting it together.

“What I’ve written is not only the story of my son’s passing and the impact it’s had on me,” he said. “This book reflects the devastating grief that many families around the world suffer after losing a precious family member to addiction.

“I’ve shared the parts of Karl’s life I felt relevant in telling how and why he died, how easy it is to make a fatal mistake, and how important it is to grab the right opportunities when they present themselves.

“We are human, and as human beings, we have our faults.

“If one person reads this book and it helps them make a decision that will lead them on to the right path and a good and meaningful life, then it’ll be worthwhile and I will be happy for them.”

Michael urged those who need help battling their addictions to ask for it and pleaded with people to give a hand to those in need.

“There are addiction services and mental health support groups who can help people get on the right path, the first step may be hard, but it’s a positive move in the right direction.”

Mr Wilgar said that he held nothing back in the book.

He added: “There is absolutely nothing good that comes from losing a child, but life does continue after its rhythm adjusts.

“I wanted to share this frank truth with readers, through my own eyes, but also offer a hand to those trying to help a friend or relative caught in addiction’s fierce grip.

“It’s a wonderful book for young people. That puts them in the place of my son, at a time when pressures likely exist to experiment with drugs and other substances that can be found on the street. We need to educate people the right way and if it takes me sharing my deepest emotions and anger or grief then so be it. Every life is precious.”

Thoughts From Mars: Down To Earth is available for free on Kindle until the end of January and can be bought in paperback form from Amazon for £4.99