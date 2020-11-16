Belfast girl (17) only discovered she had brain tumour after it burst

Belfast girl wants more investment in vital research

A 17-year-old girl from Belfast only discovered she had a brain tumour when it burst and she suffered a serious haemorrhage.

Amber Hanna had suffered from migraines since she was a young child and was going back and forth to the doctor to try and find the cause, which was always put down to "stress".

But Amber said the migraines were causing her to be stressed - not the other way round.

It was only in February this year when she got her diagnosis after becoming seriously ill.

Amber is sharing her story to raise awareness as she calls for greater support from the Government and larger cancer charities for brain tumour research.

She said: "I would get a throbbing pain in my head, blurred vision and ringing in my ears. It was particularly bad in the morning, so waking up for school was really hard. My attendance was so poor and I was put on a reduced timetable, so I didn't have to start until later in the day."

Amber became so ill one morning in February that her mum called her GP, who sent an ambulance.

"I felt worse than ever and I couldn't stop vomiting. The paramedics came and took me to Royal Victoria Hospital (RVH). They scanned me and the first thing they discovered was a haemorrhage in my brain. Later they found a tumour, which had burst, causing my sudden and extreme symptoms."

Amber's tumour was a rare choroid plexus tumour. The most common symptom of this tumour type is headaches caused by hydrocephalus, the build-up of fluid in the brain. Amber was admitted to the RVH and operated on the same day. They removed part of her skull to fit a drain to reduce the build-up of fluid.

She then had more surgery to inject glue into the tumour, to make it easier to remove it. Her third surgery, to remove the tumour, was two days later on February 24.

"My amazing surgeon, Mr Mano Shanmuganathan, works at the RVH but lives in England. I'm told he cancelled his flight home that day, in order to stay and operate on me, as it was so urgent. I am so very grateful to him for that."

Following her operation, Amber has developed epilepsy. The other after-effects of surgery included a completely numb left arm and weakness in the left side of her body, although she continues to recover well otherwise.

She said: "There is a bit of the tumour left, which they weren't able to remove but the good news is that it is a low-grade (grade 1) tumour and they tend not to grow back.

"I haven't gone back to school yet. I managed to sit some of my GCSE exams in the summer but I didn't get the grades I should have got. I would love to go to further education college to study history and politics."

Her mental health is also much better than before her diagnosis.

Amber wants to use her experiences as a "force for good" as she urged people to sign a petition to increase the investment into brain tumour research to £35m a year. She said: "I am so lucky that my tumour was treatable and that I have a bright future ahead of me. Sadly, that isn't the case for so many other brain tumour patients and that needs to change."

For more information visit: braintumourresearch.org/campaigning/brain-tumour-research-petition.