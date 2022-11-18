Belfast GP surgery at risk of closure will remain open after contractor appointed

A GP surgery in north Belfast which was at risk of closure before the end of the year will remain open after a new contractor has been appointed by the Department of Health.

Grove Medical Practice, which has in the region of 6,000 patients on its books, was set to close after it emerged in the summer it was due to hand back its contract to health bosses and would no longer be providing GP services by the end of December.

In a statement, the Department of Health said: “The Department of Health can confirm that a new GP contractor has been appointed for Grove Medical Practice in Belfast.

“The new contractor, Dr Paul Loughrey, will take over the practice from 1 January 2023.

“Patients of the practice will automatically be registered with the new practice so they do not need to take any action.”

Local Ulster Unionist Party representative Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston described the news as a “sigh of relief”.