Belfast health staff protest as inflation pushes workers to the picket line

A below-inflation pay rise is pushing thousands of healthcare workers to the picket line as the NHS in Northern Ireland faces a winter of discontent.

Trade unions protested across Belfast on Wednesday to signal their intent to stage industrial action as they fight for better pay amid the deepening cost-of-living crisis.

Hundreds of healthcare workers lined the street outside the Royal Victoria Hospital and described staff “leaving in their droves” over low pay and intolerable working conditions.

It was claimed nurses are resigning and taking up jobs in supermarkets, while one staff member has had to cut back his hours as he can no longer afford to travel to work.

NHS workers from Unite, Unison, NIPSA, BMA and RCN hold a protest outside the Royal Victoria Hospital in west Belfast over ongoing pay issues

Gerard Tohill, who works in the estates department, said the number of people taking part reflected the strength of feeling among workers.

He explained: “Reality is setting in. If you go to the supermarket now, what would have cost you maybe £80 before is now costing maybe £100 or £110.

“People are even struggling to get to work, one of our colleagues lives in Ballymena and he has had to reduce his working hours because he was losing more money than he was actually earning by coming in.

“With the cost of fuel, it was cheaper for him to stay at home than to come in, so he is now working two days a week.”

Roisin Byrne, a band three housekeeper in the emergency department, said staff feel betrayed over the latest pay offer – coming two years after unions ended crippling industrial action over pay and conditions.

She said it is time for politicians to live up to the promises they made ahead of the Assembly elections in May.

“Everyone is really cross. I’m no better off after the latest rise because it was basically taken off me after tax, it doesn’t match the cost of living.

“The price of gas and electricity, everything has gone up, I’m a single mum and it’s just going to be a struggle.”

Julieann Tolan, a band two domestic, added: “As a single parent of three kids, the pay rise doesn’t even cover gas, electric, food, school uniforms.

“It’s very difficult, gas is going up again this week, we’re not able to bring the kids on any treats, it’s very frustrating. That’s during the summer months, we’re struggling as it is without winter coming in.

“We’re hearing of nurses leaving their jobs to work in Lidl because they get the same money and they don’t have the stress.

“These are people who are here for patient care, they’re saving lives, and some of them are going to work in grocery stores for the same pay with less stress.”

Margaret Devlin, also a band two domestic, said she is prepared to strike to secure a pay rise that will help her meet the cost of living. “I’m prepared to go out again,” she said.

Jimmy McGrath, a Unite representative and nursing auxiliary, said working through the pandemic has taken a significant toll on the physical and mental well-being of staff.

He said he never imagined that healthcare staff would be contemplating industrial action so soon after the strikes of 2019 and 2020, but added that many workers can no longer afford to cover the cost of basic necessities.

“People are struggling to get electricity or get to work. It’s very demoralising, I’m listening to staff come in and talk to me and the reality is that it’s costing people £200 a month for parking and lunch just to be at work.

“People are looking at other sectors outside the health service where they will be better paid and there will be less stress.”

A ballot is underway by Unite to gauge members’ opinions on the pay award and potential strike action. It is due to close on September 12.

Other unions are carrying out similar exercises and it is possible that tens of thousands of staff here could be engaged in strike action before Christmas.

Mr McGrath said addressing fury over pay would help address the workforce crisis and this would allow trusts to tackle the growing hospital waiting lists.

“No one wants to strike but it would be cheaper giving staff a proper pay rise rather than all the money being spent on waiting list initiatives,” he said.

“We all need the health service and this is about making it better for everyone.”

The Department of Health said that, due to the absence of an Executive, it was unable to add anything further to a statement previously made by the health minister on the matter.

Last month, Robin Swann said he accepted the recommendations made by the NHS pay review body but he was unable to announce immediate implementation due to budget uncertainty amid the ongoing political crisis at Stormont.