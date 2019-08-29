Belfast hospital deep cleaned after babies found with skin infection

A Belfast hospital has had to undergo a deep clean after a small number of babies were found to have pseudomonas on their skin.

The bacteria was found on the skin of babies in the neonatal unit of the Royal Jubilee Maternity Service, the BBC has reported.

Although the bacteria was present on the skin it does not necessarily mean the babies were infected.

Infection prevention measures were put in place at the hospital and staff have carried out a deep clean of the unit.

Pseudomonas is a common bacteria found in hospitals, it can cause chest infections in people with weakened immune systems which can be difficult to clear.

It can be a serious infection when found in infants, especially those with low birth weights.

A Belfast Health Trust spokesperson said the issue was unfortunate, but they wanted to reassure patients, their families and the public that the situation was being managed appropriately.

The spokesperson said every precaution was being taken to prevent further incidents.

The trust appealed to visitors to the neonatal unit to be diligent in their hand hygiene to lessen the risk of spreading infection.