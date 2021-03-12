Belfast named as UK's most sleep-deprived city

In a report compiled by a UK mattress firm, Belfast was picked as the most sleep-deprived city in the UK

Move over New York, Belfast has been officially named as the new city that never sleeps.

In a report compiled by a UK mattress firm, Belfast was picked as the most sleep-deprived city in the UK.

Google search terms relating to sleep deprivation were analysed in the UK's 20 most populated cities, including phrases like "can't sleep" and "insomnia".

Belfast had the highest result with 1,931 relevant online searches per 100,000 people, with residents 38% more likely to seek out help online than the average score across other cities.

Newcastle Upon Tyne was second with 1,855 searches per 100,000 people while London was the lowest at 693.

The report also suggests that anxiety surrounding the pandemic may have contributed to an increase in sleeping problems, informally known by researchers as "Coronasomnia".

Between the start of 2020 and 2021, searches for sleep-deprived terms were said to have increased by nearly a third (30%).

Birmingham experienced the biggest increase with a 51% surge in relevant searches since the pandemic started.

This was closely followed by Leicester which saw a 50% increase, with London, Glasgow and Bristol also increasing their searches by 38%.

A survey conducted by The Sleep Charity UK in April last year also concluded the pandemic was having a serious impact on sleep.

Out of 2,700 people, close to half (43%) said they were finding it hard to sleep with unease around the pandemic also affecting three quarters of people (75%).

Advice from the NHS to combat insomnia includes keeping regular sleeping hours, with going to bed and getting up at the same time each day can help to programme the body to sleep.

Creating a restful sleeping environment can be helped by controlling temperature, lighting and noise in the bedroom as well as moving pets to another room at night.

Regular exercise to relieve stress, avoiding cigarettes, cutting down on caffeine and avoiding over indulgence in food or alcohol are also recommended.

Relaxation techniques before going to bed can include taking a warm bath, listening to quiet, soothing music or doing some gentle yoga.