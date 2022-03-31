Belfast Trust appeals to nurses available for work at under pressure hospitals

An appeal has gone out on social media on Thursday evening for registered and unregistered nursing staff who are available to work to contact the Belfast Health Trust.

It comes after the Trust earlier warned they are dealing with significant pressure in both the Royal Victoria Hospital and the Children's Hospital.

They said those in the emergency department are waiting for more than five hours and said it may be a “long wait” for anyone who does not require urgent care.

A post online urged available nurses to come forward.

“We are currently under pressure in the Royal Victoria Hospital as we care for an increasing number of sick patients.

“We are asking for any available nursing staff (both registered and unregistered) who can help tonight and tomorrow to contact us at the Nurse Bank Office on 028 9615 8400 or 078 2690 6764.”

The Belfast Health and Social Care Trust added: “Our Children’s Emergency Department is extremely busy.

“Seriously ill or injured children will be seen first. There may be a long wait for anyone not in urgent need.

“Please consider using an alternative service.”

The Trust said anyone who does require urgent care should continue to come to hospital, but said non urgent treatment should be sought at a range of alternative services, including out-of-hours, GP and pharmacy care.