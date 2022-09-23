Belfast Trust criticised after discharging young people from mental health facility due to ‘staffing issues’

Calls have been made for added support for young people with mental health and learning disabilities after it was revealed that a number of children were discharged last week from a specialist facility in Belfast without the proper support structures in place.

The Belfast Trust said in a statement that young people were being discharged from the Iveagh Centre – a hospital inpatient facility part of the Royal Victoria Hospital for young people with a learning disability and additional mental health problems - because of “staffing issues”.

“Belfast Trust accepts that the current staffing arrangements at the Iveagh Centre are challenging,” a spokesperson said.

“Staffing levels are kept under ongoing review in order to maintain the highest levels of care and the centre remains open.

“Young people who are discharged from the Iveagh Centre have a care plan in place to ensure they and their families have support.”

A mother of a 13-year-old girl who was discharged last week said she was “filled with anxiety” when on her way to collect her daughter after being given less than an hour’s notice.

She said her daughter is “full of mischief, full of smiles, but she isn’t just your normal 13-year-old little girl; As much as I would love her to be I wouldn’t change her for the world, but at the same time her mood can deflate in a second.”

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme on Friday, the woman said that her daughter has “behavioural issues” which causes her to harm both herself and others.

This led to her being detained under the Mental Health Act at the Iveagh Centre.

“It was a matter of go to the Iveagh Centre or I was afraid I would be burying her,” she said.

After attending last week’s Garth Brooks concert, the mother said she got a call the following morning to collect her daughter and her belongings from the facility.

“I have never suffered anxiety like it,” she said. “I was sick with nerves.”

“It was nothing to do with her being ready to come home, they had no staff, they said.

“When she came home, she lasted half an hour before she started biting her hands and banging her head off the ground,” she added.

“I rang the Iveagh who told me to withdraw from the room, but she was hurting herself and bleeding and punching herself in the head constantly, so I had to enter the room again.

“She had me by the hair, I was black and blue, and after ringing around all the numbers they gave me for seven hours I was eventually told to bring her back to the Iveagh because she was too dangerous and it was a safeguarding issue in the house for her to be there.”

The woman said she had to hold her child down in the car in order to bring her back to the centre.

“The Trust didn’t think of safety when they gave me such a short amount of time to go and get her,” she added

North Belfast MLA Caral Ni Chuilin said it was “simply unacceptable” and after hearing the news said she felt “distressed” hearing the plight of the families impacted.

“There are some brilliant staff, but they weren’t there because the resources aren’t being put in place for people who are really vulnerable.”

Eamonn McNally is a mental health solicitor with the Children’s Law Centre.

He said there is not only a lack of support put in place for families of children who aren’t ready to be discharged, but also for those who are.

“Discharge has to happen in a very planned way and there has to be a robust support package put in place around families,” said Mr McNally.

“To give them less than an hour’s notice and say to bring their child home without the proper support in place is a recipe for disaster.

“We can’t, however, put the blame on the foot of the Iveagh Centre because they are reliant on structures that support it to ensure support for families are there on the community side of things.”

The solicitor said that the Iveagh has not always experienced staffing shortages, but there have always been difficulties in discharging patients.

“Some children have sat for two or three years on a support package and it has a terrible impact both on the child and the staff at the Iveagh Centre,” he said.

“The Trust have to realise that the Iveagh is such an important resource, it’s not about bodies in hospital it is appropriately trained staff able to support these young people.”