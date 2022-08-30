Belfast Trust issues warning over ‘exceptionally busy’ evening at Emergency Departments

A health trust in Northern Ireland has taken to social media on Tuesday to warn they are “exceptionally busy” at its adult emergency departments.

In a post online, the Belfast Trust said anyone attending hospital may have “a very long wait to be seen” as a result of the pressures.

It comes on the same day the Northern Trust said there were 93 patients in their emergency department as of 9am and 72 were waiting on a bed.

At 6pm, Antrim Hospital confirmed there were still 71 patients awaiting admission.

In their post, the Belfast Trust said the Royal Victoria Hospital and Mater Hospital are both particularly busy and urged anyone to only attend if they require urgent medical treatment.

"Anyone attending an Emergency Department with a non-urgent condition may have a very long wait to be seen,” a spokesperson said.

“Please only attend an Emergency Department if your condition is urgent and needs immediate attention.”

In a tweet earlier, the Northern Trust said their hospital in Antrim was in a “very difficult position”.

"The ED at Antrim Hospital is in a very difficult position this morning. As of 9.00am, there are 93 people in the ED with 72 awaiting a bed.

"We are asking people not to attend unless their condition is urgent or life threatening and to use alternative services.

"To help us free up beds, we also need patients who are fit for discharge to work with us and accept placements that are immediately available."