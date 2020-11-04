Belfast woman with rare disorder wins national T-shirt competition for cancer charity

A young Belfast woman has been named winner of a national competition to design the official 2021 T-shirt for a cancer charity that has continued to support her during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Alysia Rea (20) has a disorder called Diamond Blackfan Anemia, which affects bone marrow production of red blood cells.

Diagnosed at just 11, her teenage years were tough, missing school and rarely meeting anyone her age who was going through similar challenges.

Two years ago, Alysia set sail on her first trip in Largs on Scotland's West Coast with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, founded by the history-making yachtswoman in 2003.

There Alysia finally met other young people who had experienced similar situations and it was the instant bonds and friendships she created that inspired her winning design.

"You start the trip off as strangers and the next day you are all working as a team on the boat. The three hands in my design represent how the Trust brings people together. You become almost like a family on the trips," Alysia explained.

"Through the trips I met some incredible friends, we all support each other on our own journeys and are able to talk about any worries we have with each other without fear of judgment."

Despite not being able to run any trips this summer, Musto - the charity's official clothing supplier since 2003 - still invited every young person to create a design that sums up the difference the support of the Trust has made to them.

Judges said Alysia's stood out as it encompassed how the whole Trust community pulled together this year to offer young people a Virtual Summer Programme. The words in her design capture the essence of the Trust and the togetherness of the community which has especially shone through this year.

Due to Covid-19, Alysia has been shielding but says the support of the Trust's Virtual Summer programme stopped her from feeling isolated: "During these strange and uncertain times, it's amazing to have this to bring a sense of normality back. Getting involved in Virtual Summer has given me that much needed escape from isolation."