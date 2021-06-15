Belfast woman’s poem on male mental health inspires new video

A Belfast writer has spoken of her pride after her poem on male mental health was transformed into a powerful online video.

Beverly Martin penned Men Do Not Cry in response to her own experiences of observing men’s mental health. She hopes it will help break the stigma around the issue.

The release coincides with Men’s Health Week, which runs until Father’s Day on Sunday and aims to raise awareness of the health challenges facing males everywhere.

Beverly (40), who runs her own hair and make-up business Soul Haven, rediscovered her love of poetry in recent years.

The mother-of-one said: “In school, the only thing I enjoyed was writing essays and poems. My mum recently found a poem I’d written when I was about 17 while she was moving house. When I read it again I realised I had been on the right path from a very young age, but just took a lot of detours along the way.”

She experienced childhood grief, losing her father when she was 10, and it took many years for her to start to heal.

“In my teens and 20s I did a lot that probably wasn’t so good for me to escape the pain, so I didn’t write for a long time,” she said.

“In the past few years the start of my own healing journey began when a friend introduced me to Reiki therapy. That was when I first dipped my toe in the pond of looking inwards.”

After that Beverly picked up the pen again and began to write.

During lockdown she established her BevSoulHaven blog, where she showcases her work.

“The tagline on the blog is ‘Sharing isn’t just caring, it’s connecting’. Throughout this Covid pandemic lack of connection has been very clear, but for me, when we share we remember that we are all connected.”

Having recently penned Men Do Not Cry, she was approached by film director Marty Stalker to turn the poem into a video. He created a montage of famous male movie stars in emotive roles, with Tom Wright reciting the words.

“The poem was inspired by a combination of navigating parenting myself and meeting men on their healing journeys, hearing their stories and watching their transformations,” she said.

“While it was men of all ages, it was extremely moving to watch those who were slightly older and had maybe never opened up emotionally before.

“One of its main messages is that men shouldn’t feel they can’t cry or speak out. We’re all humans with emotions, needs and wants. We’re all carrying stuff and the only way to break that down is by sharing.

“For me writing is so therapeutic and when I get feedback from someone that a piece I have written has touched them, I know it has been time well spent.”

Google ‘Men Do Not Cry by Beverly Martin’ to see the video on YouTube.