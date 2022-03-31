Births at Lagan Valley Hospital’s midwife-led maternity unit to be suspended

Births at Lagan Valley Hospital’s midwife-led maternity unit are to be paused temporarily, the South Eastern Health Trust has confirmed.

First opened in 2011, the unit saw midwives taking over a previous service that was led by consultants.

Midwife units are used for women to give birth when their pregnancy is uncomplicated and there are no pre-existing medical conditions.

As doctors do not work in midwife led units, women must be transferred to another unit in the event of an emergency.

A spokesperson for the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust said that births were being paused temporarily in Lagan Valley’s Midwifery Led Unit.

“All current ante-natal and post-natal services will continue to be provided in the unit,” they said.

“Expectant mothers will be offered alternative care, including Midwifery Led care in the Home from Home Unit in the Ulster Hospital.

“The South Eastern Trust is taking this precautionary action because of concerns that have been raised about a very small number of cases who have birthed in the unit. These cases are under active review and we are engaging with the families involved.

“We understand this decision may be disappointing for both staff in the unit and expectant mothers, however the Trust has taken this temporary action in the interest of patient safety, pending the outcome of these reviews.

“All expectant mothers scheduled to give birth in the Midwifery Led Unit in the Lagan Valley Hospital and all staff impacted by this temporary action are being contacted by the Trust.”

On average, eight women give birth in the unit every month.

The Trust spokesperson added they were unable to comment further while reviews are underway, but updates will be provided when the reviews are complete.