BMA chair Tom Black: Why would doctors stay in NI when they’re treated better elsewhere?

A senior doctor has accused local politicians of a multitude of failures which see doctors “overworked and underpaid” and departing for better pay.

Dr Tom Black was on Good Morning Ulster to discuss services being reduced at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry due to staff shortages.

The Southern Health Trust has confirmed it is working with other trusts across Northern Ireland and the Department of Health to minimise the impact.

A lack of consultants means delivering inpatient care in general medicine is no longer sustainable at Daisy Hill.

The hospital's stroke service is set to be withdrawn from 9am next Wednesday, May 31 because the hospital's only remaining specialist is leaving.

A spokesperson for the trust said recruiting and retaining medical staff has been a major issue for some years.

Mr Black, the chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) NI, said one thing is guaranteed for healthcare workers in Northern Ireland at the moment - “you will be overworked and underpaid”.

Despite inflation there will be no pay rise this year, he said, as he pointed to politicians who have “failed in their job” and “failed to give strategic direction and transformation” and, most importantly, “failed to find the funding to run the National Health Service” in Northern Ireland.

On the issue of charging for prescriptions, the Derry-based GP said it is a politician’s job to make such decisions but he doesn’t agree with it because it creates “health inequalities”.

He told the BBC: “But the Republic of Ireland has found the funding. England, Scotland and Wales all treat their healthcare workers better, with better pay rises.

“We’ve just seen a 14.5% increase for two years for the junior doctors in Scotland. Why would you stay here in Northern Ireland if you were a young doctor when you can go to England, Scotland, Wales or the Republic of Ireland, or, more likely, Australia?

“Why would you be a senior doctor in our hospitals if you can go across the border and get a 37 hour week for twice the pay? That’s the issue. This is just really bog standard, trying to get this to work now and we’re in a very difficult position.”

In terms of GP surgeries, he said this time last year it was flagged that 20 GP practices were at risk. In the past 12 months 16 have closed.

“At the moment, we’re looking at a further 30 GP practices in crisis. We’re concerned about whether they will stay open this year.

“That would be a total of 15% of the practices closing if that happened. That’s not a sustainable position.

“The GPs are working really hard to do the best they can for the sake of patients, but in an environment where there isn’t enough funding to run a practice, where you can’t bring in locums because haven’t been trained, I think our two big concerns are movement across the border and maintaining GP practices.”

Mr Black suggested that £700million to £800million is needed to stabilise the system.

However, he added, more than half a million people are waiting for hospital treatment, inpatient and outpatient, and that will require private sector support and cross-border or cross-channel work to catch up.

In the late 1990s it had to be done and it can be done again, he explained, but it will require “hard work” in recruiting and sustaining enough doctors and nurses – as well as transforming services so patients can be seen in the right place for the right treatment.

“Sooner or later we all sit down to a banquet of consequences, and that’s where we are at the moment,” he concluded.