BMA: Health service at risk of ‘collapse’ with GP practices across Northern Ireland in crisis

Almost 100 GP practices in Northern Ireland have sought emergency support or are in crisis – which could lead to “complete collapse” of the health service, the BMA has said.

Speaking to the BBC, Dr Alan Stout from the BMA said GP practices are “firefighting” with a partial in-year budget.

“The longer this goes on it will become irrecoverable,” he said, “and that is a huge, huge fear of ours. This could be complete collapse of the health service.

“If general practice collapses, and what we’re seeing with practice closures, then the rest of the health service will not be able to sustain that.”

Commenting how close general practice is to the point of collapse, he told the BBC: “We’re there at the moment.”

Department of Health (DoH) figures show that the number of GPs in Northern Ireland has risen by almost 20% since 2014.

Over the same period the number of practices fell from 350 to 319, the BBC has reported.

The Department of Health said it and Health Minister Robin Swann were "very aware of the challenges that face general practice".

Dr Stout revealed that in the past number of months, more than 70 GP practices in Northern Ireland had received help from a "general practice improvement and crisis response team".

That was on top of another 22 "in crisis", which he described as being "at risk of imminent closure".

"That is an astonishing number of practices that are experiencing real, real difficulty on a daily basis," said Dr Stout, chair of the BMA's GP committee in Northern Ireland.

He explained that the "rescue teams" were made up of very experienced administrative staff and young GPs who go into a practice when it cannot maintain cover.

Patients have experienced difficulties booking appointments with GP’s and Dr Stout said that was linked to the struggle to get staff.

The BMA's GP committee will meet the health minister next week when they will be making their position clear about how practices need to be stabilised, and then expanded in the future,

Dr Stout also stressed the need for a multi-year budget to enable long-term planning.

The DoH told the BBC it was "continuing to work closely with GP representatives to consider how best to respond to these challenges".

The department said it "fully recognises the importance of retaining experienced doctors within our GP workforce in Northern Ireland" and has a number of schemes in place to help.

"The health minister has placed on record his deep concerns about escalating budgetary pressures and uncertainties,” a DoH spokesperson said.

"Notwithstanding the scale of the challenges, he is determined to press ahead with the reconstruction and transformation of our health service.

"The department is preparing for the eventuality that funding pressures in health will become increasingly significant as this financial year progresses."