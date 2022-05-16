Bowel Babe: Inspiring Deborah James will save so many lives, says senior doctor

Deborah James has raised more than £6m since she revealed last week she is receiving end-of-life care

Doctors in Northern Ireland are likely to see an increase in people coming forward with bowel cancer symptoms thanks to inspirational Deborah James, a senior medic has said.

Garth Beattie, a colorectal surgeon with an interest in bowel cancer, has described the deputy principal as “amazing” as he said he believes her campaigning will help to save lives.

The 40-year-old mum of two, who is known as Bowel Babe through her honest accounts of her cancer journey and efforts to smash the taboos around bowel cancer, has raised more than £6m since she revealed last week she is receiving end-of-life care.

And in a massive boost to the profile of her campaign, Prince William paid a visit to her family home in Woking, Surrey, to bestow the Damehood conferred on her by the Queen following news of the deterioration in her health.

Last week, podcaster Dame Deborah told her followers she had been moved to hospice-at-home care, saying she did not know "how long I've got left" now that her body was no longer "playing ball".

She said she had left "no stone unturned" in search of treatment, but that even a "magic new breakthrough" would not make a difference.

Speaking as Dame Deborah’s fundraiser surpassed the £6m mark, Mr Beattie said many people avoid speaking to their doctor when they have concerns about their bowels due to embarrassment.

However, he urged anyone who is worried to come forward and paid tribute to Dame Deborah for tackling the stigma associated with the disease: "People don’t want to talk about their bowels but Bowel Babe has changed that.

"I think what Deborah has done is amazing, especially now Prince William has gone to her house, it is front of house news and I’ve been saying we’re going to see a lot more people presenting with symptoms.

"We’re going to see an influx of people concerned about bowel symptoms and that will hopefully result in cancers being picked up. The money she has raised has in such a short time is incredible and I think it’s going to go exponential.

“She really has put bowel cancer front of the news and that’s what bowel cancer doctors like myself want. It is great for highlighting the symptoms.”

Mr Beattie said anyone with a change in bowel habits for six weeks, dark or bright red blood in their stools or on toilet paper, a feeling of pressure in the back passage, abdominal pain, or who is displaying signs of anaemia should see their doctor.

He also encouraged everyone over 60 to participate in the bowel cancer screening programme.

"It’s a subject lots of people don’t want to talk about because it involves poo,” he continued. "A lot of people won’t even look at their poo before flushing it away, but just take two seconds to look in the toilet bowl and if there is anything that looks like jelly or mucous, or blood, go to the doctor.”

Meanwhile, Michelle Mitchell, chief executive at Cancer Research UK, which is one of the charities which will benefit from Dame Deborah’s fundraising, said she has broken down barriers and challenged taboos around cancer with her honesty and humour.

She continued: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the support for the Bowelbabe Fund so far, massively exceeding its target within hours. It’s a true testament to how many people’s lives Deborah has touched, and we’re so grateful to everyone.”