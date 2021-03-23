Brandon Lewis compels Stormont to act on abortion services as regulations are laid down in Westminster

The Secretary of State has laid down new regulations in Westminster on Tuesday, compelling Stormont to implement abortion laws, as more than 80 MPs have signed a letter backing the move.

Brandon Lewis laid out the regulations before Parliament on Tuesday under the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Act which was signed in 2019.

Taking effect from March 31, the Government says it's taking these powers as a "necessary and proportionate" step to ensure legal and human rights obligations upheld in line with CEDAW report.

The regulation note adds: "These Regulations confer on the Secretary of State the power to direct the First Minister, deputy First Minister, a Northern Ireland Minister, a Northern Ireland department, the Regional Health and Social Care Board, and the Regional Agency for Public Health and Social Well-being.

"Almost a year has passed since the Abortion Regulations came into effect, and progress should have been made by now. It is not sustainable for medical professionals to take forward service provision without any formal commissioning, support, relevant medical guidance, and funding."

The move by the Secretary of State comes as a group of 88 MPs expressed cross-party support for the move in a letter to Stormont ministers.

The letter was drawn up by Stella Creasy, the Labour MP who brought the initial amendment that led to the changes in Northern Ireland’s abortion laws in 2019.

Addressed to the Minister of Health, the letter “urges” Mr Swann to commission abortion services as a “matter of priority”.

While individual health trusts in Northern Ireland are offering services on an ad-hoc basis, Mr Swann’s Department of Health has yet to centrally commission the services on a region-wide basis.

On Monday, Robin Swann told the Assembly he would not commission the services without the approval of the Executive due to the issue being what he has described as a “cross-cutting” or controversial decision.

Mr Swann also told the Assembly that he had tabled proposals around the commissioning of services in April and May of 2020, but added the “Executive has not agreed to this proposal”.

The letter directed to Robin Swann - also signed by the Northern Ireland MPs Colum Eastwood, Claire Hanna and Stephen Farry – goes on to describe it as “disappointing” the services have not been implemented after the regulations came into force a year ago.

Abortion laws in the region were liberalised by MPs at Westminster in 2019 at a time when power sharing was collapsed.

“The regulations introduced in March 2020 were a welcome step forward,” the letter said.

“It is disappointing that they have not been implemented, and women and girls continue to be advised to travel to England to access basic healthcare.

“That this has been the case during the Coronavirus pandemic, so undermining important rules to prevent the transmission of this virus, is also unacceptable.

“This has left women in an impossible position of having to take risks with their health to access services, whether in travelling or seeking to purchase abortion medication online.”

Also directed towards the First and deputy First Ministers, the letter goes on to say devolution must “never be used to deny the human rights of any woman”.

The move by the Secretary of State Brandon Lewis has been criticised as “over-reach” by the DUP.

Speaking on Sunday, the DUP MP Carla Lockhart said it was a devolved issue and criticised the Westminster intervention by Mr Lewis as “unacceptable”.

“This is a health issue and therefore it is for our health minister to bring forward suggested regulations on the commissioning of services,” she said.

“Westminster has done what is required of them. If you actually look at the legislation, it mentions the Department of Health in terms of commissioning, therefore, it is not for them to get involved in this issue.

“This is a devolved issue, it is a health issue and therefore health is wholly the responsibility of the Northern Ireland Executive.”