Brandon Lewis to force Northern Ireland Executive to speed up provision of abortion services - reports

Brandon Lewis to take new powers to make NI Executive act

The Secretary of State Brandon Lewis is set to take action to speed up abortion services in Northern Ireland.

It is thought Mr Lewis will present new regulations in Westminster within the next week, which will allow him to direct the Northern Ireland Department of Health to commission more widespread abortion services.

Amnesty International Northern Ireland have previously criticised the Health Minister Robin Swann for “forcing women to travel” as part of a lack of adequate abortion services.

Individual health trusts have set up temporary early medical abortion pathways, but Northern Ireland-wide services have not yet been commissioned by the Department of Health.

Minister Robin Swann has argued that, as a controversial issue, it is for the Executive to agree to set up the services.

According to the Guardian newspaper, the new regulations set to be laid down by Mr Lewis in parliament would impose a statutory duty on the Department of Health, and other relevant bodies, to ensure that full local access to abortions will be available.

The new regulations would give the Secretary of State the power to direct the actions of Mr Swann and the Department of Health in relation to abortions.

Mr Lewis had previously tweeted that he would “welcome a renewed focus” from the Executive on the issue of abortion services.

The DUP's Sir Jeffrey Donaldson hit out at the reports on Thursday. In a statement he said the issue was a devolved matter and that such a move by the Northern Ireland Office to legislate for this issue would be "vigorously opposed".

"Any move by an NIO Minister to legislate over the head of the Northern Ireland Executive would raise serious questions about when and in what areas the Government can make interventions in a devolved administration.

"Our Party Leader Arlene Foster and myself had an urgent meeting today with the Secretary of State. We underscored that this matter rests with the Health Minister Robin Swann and the Government should leave it with the devolved structures to make such decisions," he added.

Responding to the reports, Paula Bradshaw from the Alliance Party said: "I share the frustration of thousands across Northern Ireland that Unionist ministers continue to resist every single inch of progress and deny rights to people in Northern Ireland which have long been enjoyed by UK citizens elsewhere.

"Reports that the Secretary of State is having to intervene to have health services for pregnant women delivered on an equitable basis in Northern Ireland as in the rest of the UK, as required in the Abortion Regulations, are just the latest bewildering example.

"I firmly believe in devolution, but it requires Ministers who are willing to take responsibility for actual delivery.

“Hiding behind the lack of legal obligation or pretending that an issue that is clearly within his Department’s competence is ‘cross-cutting’ will not suffice."

It comes after a bill to amend Northern Ireland’s abortion laws to prevent procedures being carried out in the cases of non-fatal disabilities was passed to its second stage in the Stormont Assembly on Monday.

Sinn Fein said the issue was the responsibility of Robin Swann and they urged him to "fulfil his legal obligations" in providing abortion services for women.

"The legislation is in place and needs to be implemented," said Emma Sheerin.

"There should be no further delays in the commissioning of modern health care services."

Northern Ireland’s previously restrictive laws were changed by MPs at Westminster in 2019 at a time when the Stormont administration was collapsed.

The laws allow abortion in all circumstances up to 12 weeks.

Terminations are permitted up to 24 weeks when there is a risk to the woman’s physical or mental health.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph on Thursday evening, the Northern Ireland Office said: "We remain disappointed that the Department of Health and Northern Ireland Executive have failed to commission full abortion services, following the change to the law last March.

"We are continuing to monitor the situation closely, including considering further legislative action at Westminster, given the nature of the legal duties on the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland in this context."

The Department of Health have been approached for comment.