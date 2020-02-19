British Heart Foundation asks us to give up chocs for a month, but can it persuade Enniskillen woman Anna?

Enniskillen woman Anna Hassard is a self-confessed chocoholic - and it seems she's far from alone in Northern Ireland.

New statistics have revealed that the average person here will eat more than 6,000 chocolate bars in their lifetime, and now the British Heart Foundation Northern Ireland (BHF NI) is urging people to 'Dechox' next month in an effort to cut down on their consumption.

However, 52-year-old Anna insists that "a day without chocolate is too long".

"I am a full-time carer for my mother. Each day I start the morning with a king size Mars bar and then four or five Milky Way bars before breakfast at about 5am," she said.

"It's a habit, as I used to work in a factory and get up very early. I always brought chocolate to work with me to get through the morning.

"I have never went off chocolate, not even for Lent. That would be criminal.

"At the age of 11 or 12-years-old, I used to save all the bars from my siblings during Lent in a tin and then eat all the treats until it was empty."

The Co Fermanagh woman explained that her love of all things sweet mostly comes from the convenience factor in her busy life, as she spends at least £30 a week just on confectionery.

After breakfast, 10am is snack time, when Anna tucks into six chocolate digestives and a bag of chocolate buttons. If she is around the town, a tea and chocolate-flavoured scone is routine, along with a drink of hot chocolate complete with a Cadbury's Flake.

By afternoon she will enjoy a slice of toast with chocolate spread, before sampling several McVitie's Gold bars and Penguin biscuits. Finally, it is another Mars bar after dinner, with a regular routine of snacking on tins of sweets.

"I used to love really spicy curries, but when I got my gallbladder taken out a few years ago I wasn't allowed to eat curry any more, so chocolate has fully replaced it," she added.

"At the moment in my house I have got five boxes of Jaffa Cakes, with 18 in each; six boxes of chocolate Cadbury Fingers; five packs of multi-pack Gold bars; four of the chocolate selection boxes and two 650 gram tins of Sainsbury's chocolate truffle treats. I think it would be fair to say that I need chocolate to get through the day. It is just the taste of it I love and all the different varieties you can buy."

Anna's enthusiasm for all things chocolate is not an isolated situation, according to the survey by BHF NI.

It found that that the average person in Northern Ireland will eat more than 6,000 chocolate bars, more than 2,000 slices of chocolate cake and almost 10,000 chocolate biscuits in the course of their lifetime. Nearly two-fifths of local people claim chocolate as their favourite food, while over half the respondents admitted they haven't and wouldn't try to give up the sweet stuff. The foundation also asked people what their favourite chocolate treat was, with Cadbury Dairy Milk topping the poll, followed by Fry's Turkish Delight and Bounty in joint second.

Now, BHF NI is challenging chocoholics to ditch the treats and put their will power to the test by giving up chocolate for a month in order to raise funds and awareness for the charity.

The charity hopes the public will join their 'Dechox' campaign and cut the cocoa for the 31 days of March with sponsorship from friends and family.

Anna will take some persuading to join in. "If someone sponsored me to go off it, I may," she said. "Unless they also barred me from all the shops though, then probably not. I think I would rather do a bungee jump than go off chocolate."

For more info visit www.bhf.org.uk/dechox