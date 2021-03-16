Bronagh Waugh 'vibrating with rage' after DUP anti-abortion bill progresses

Bill against abortions in cases of non-fatal disabilities passes second stage following Stormont vote

Actress Bronagh Waugh was left "vibrating with rage" after a bill to amend Northern Ireland’s abortion laws to prevent procedures being carried out in the cases of non-fatal disabilities was passed by the Assembly.

The Derry Girls star made her comments after DUP MLA Paul Givan presented the Severe Foetal Impairment Abortion Bill before the Assembly on Monday, urging MLAs to back the move to “tackle disability discrimination”.

The Private Member’s Bill seeks to prevent abortions being carried out in cases of non-fatal disabilities, including Down’s syndrome.

Assembly Members voted 48 votes to 12 to pass the Bill on to the second stage. Sinn Fein abstained.

Reacting to the vote, Waugh tweeted: "It’s just one thing after another. It’s exhausting. I am vibrating with rage. A year on from abortion being decriminalised in N Ireland, we still don’t have access & now this.

"Shame on all those MLAs who want to restrict our human rights, block our access to healthcare," she added.

The Coleraine actress (38), who recently announced she was pregnant with her first child with her husband Richard Peacock, has long campaigned for free, safe and legal abortion access.

Green Party leader Clare Bailey said the decision by the Assembly represented a “clawing back of hard won rights for women” highlighting how some MLAs "waxed lyrical" on International Women’s Day only to support a bill "that violates women and subjects them to torture and degrading treatment".

Northern Ireland’s previously restrictive laws were changed by MPs at Westminster in 2019 at a time when the Stormont administration was collapsed.

The laws allow abortion in all circumstances up to 12 weeks.

Terminations are permitted up to 24 weeks when there is a risk to the woman’s physical or mental health.

There is no time limit in cases of fatal foetal abnormality or when there has been a diagnosis of a serious physical or mental impairment that would cause a serious disability.