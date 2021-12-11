Calendar to raise funds for NI Hospice

One of the pictures that appears in Gary Reid’s Hospice Calendar

Co Antrim man Gary Reid has been fundraising for the NI Hospice for many years.

And his latest idea is a calendar which would combine his love for photography with his charity work.

With the former Carrick Rangers footballer completing 50 years of service with the Henderson Group, the company has helped him produce the 2022 calendar in aid of the Hospice.

It contains some stunning photographs taken by Gary himself, which were put together by Henderson Group Print.

Some 10,000 of the £2.50 calendars have been produced at no cost so that every penny will goes straight to the Hospice.

“Because of Covid I haven’t been able to do my normal fundraising activities over the past two years, such as the day with the Easter Bunny,” said Gary.

“At least this way we can keep the money rolling in.”

The hospice calendars are available from larger Henderson Group stores Spar/Eurospar/ Vivo Extra