Call for inquiry into SWAH consultation as pressure group delivers 30,000 letters of support for alternative plan

Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) have been campaigning to retain emergency general surgery at the Enniskillen site

The letters are signed over to Trust Head of Health Improvement Seamus Ward

Members of pressure group SOAS handing over the letters to the SWAH

A local council have called for a public inquiry into the process of removing emergency general surgery from the South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) in Enniskillen.

Councillors at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council backed a motion from Cllr Donal O'Cofaigh on Monday night calling for the inquiry into the process that has caused controversy in Co Fermanagh since the service was moved in December 2022.

The motion called on the Council to write to the permanent secretary of the Department of Health and the Secretary of State to seek the establishment of a ‘fully independent public inquiry’.

Cllr O’Cofaigh’s proposal would see the inquiry consider the circumstances leading up to and the subsequent temporary change to emergency general surgery services at the SWAH, determining how and why it happened.

The proposal received unanimous backing from all members.

Members of the group delivering the letters

It comes as local pressure group Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) handed over more than 30,000 letters of support for their alternative five-point plan to overhaul healthcare in Co Fermanagh.

Read more MLAs accuse health trust of ‘exacerbating’ service collapse over emergency surgery suspension

The plan includes the founding of a new ‘South Western’ health trust and the restoration of urgent and emergency surgical services at SWAH with Department of Health assistance on rotas.

New initiatives to “ensure a settled workforce” are included in the five points, as well as the introduction of new surgical specialties and the relaunch of all five theatres “to provide emergency and elective care for local and regional needs including cross-border”.

A group of volunteers delivered 30 boxes containing 30,105 letters of support for the plan to the hospital yesterday, where they were signed over to Head of the Health Improvement Department in the Western Trust, Seamus Ward.

The letters are signed over to Trust Head of Health Improvement Seamus Ward

The group said they will also be submitting and publishing their detailed consultation response in the coming days.

“Today was an important step for us in our campaign to restore full acute services to SWAH,” said a spokesperson.

“The public of County Fermanagh have completed 30,105 consultation responses prior to this meeting. We presented these responses to the Western Trust.

“The public confirmed in these responses that they agreed with the source five point of plan as a viable alternative to the temporary suspension of emergency general surgery in SWAH.

“Today is a day to thank the public of County Fermanagh and south Tyrone. The public come together in a very positive way to support the source, five point plan.

“SOAS as a campaign group are delighted to accept the support of the people in this way. We also welcome the motion passed by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council last night were they signalled their support for the five-point plan.”

The Western Trust said all responses would form part of the final consultation.

“All responses to the Trust Consultation on the Temporary Change to Emergency General Surgery will form part of the Trust Outcome Report due to be presented to Trust Board in Summer 2023. The Consultation ends in April 2023,” said a spokesperson.