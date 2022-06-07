Calls for improved ‘core funding’ to support vital Derry addiction charity on its 20th anniversary

“Currently the Foyle Haven operates month to month, year to year through piecemeal funding”

DePaul Ireland and Northern Ireland Chief Executive David Carroll chats with Foyle Haven service user Gary Byrne as the day centre celebrates its 20th anniversary. Photo: Martin McKeown.

Trade unionists have called on the Department for Communities (DfC) to increase “core funding” for a charity which supports street drinkers suffering with addiction, poor mental health and social isolation.

Foyle Haven Day Centre has just marked its 20th anniversary having been established in 2001 by a group of committed people from the local community who wanted to provide support to local street drinkers.

Demand for its service grew to such a degree that in 2011 it amalgamated with national charity DePaul to ensure sustainability into the future.

Each individual is allocated a key worker on entry to the service who will establish specific needs and work towards a person centred support plan to help the individual reach their full potential.

UNISON Community Branch said the charity has, for 20 years, provided local people with complex issues resulting from addiction with a safe haven.

Over two decades Foyle Haven has supported marginalised communities - with 2,085 people presenting as homeless over the last 12 months.

Chairperson of UNISON Community Branch, Niall McCarroll said: "This much needed service will continue to be of strategic importance.

“The frontline workers in the Foyle Haven remain committed to providing life changing support through their roles in the Foyle Haven Day Centre - however this support is still only possible through insecure funding arrangements.

“On the 20th Anniversary of the establishment of the Foyle Haven Day Centre UNISON Community Branch renew the call for total and complete security of operation for the Foyle Haven Day Centre.

“Security which will only come through core funding being awarded - currently the Foyle Haven operates month to month, year to year through piecemeal funding, with not a single penny being guaranteed on a sustained long-term basis, resulting in local workers and those impacted through addiction not knowing what the future holds for the Foyle Haven Day Centre.

“[It’s] especially concerning when you consider the economic hardships and social deprivation which hangs over the North West. An unacceptable situation and one which needs to be urgently corrected.”

UNISON Community Branch commended all those people who have both volunteered and worked in Foyle Haven over the years.

“In 2016 when the future of the Foyle Haven Day Centre was at risk, UNISON Community Branch activists initiated a successful campaign to save the Foyle Haven from imminent closure,” Mr McCarroll said.

“This grassroots community led campaign still remains in place today, ready to fight for those less fortunate - providing a radical voice for workers in the Haven.

“Standing up together against a system which places little or no value on public services such as the Foyle Haven Day Centre.

“Securing core funding must be a priority of focus.”

The Department for Communities (DfC) funds the Supporting People programme which is administered by the NI Housing Executive (NIHE).

DfC has not provided comment on the issue of funding, instead deferring the matter to the NIHE.

The NIHE Chairman and Chief Executive recently attended the 20th anniversary event at Foyle Haven and congratulated them on reaching this milestone.

A Housing Executive spokesperson said: “A Harm Reduction Floating Support service, operating from the Foyle Haven Day Centre, has been funded through the Supporting People programme since 2011, with annual funding of £205,308.

“The service provides one to one support to assist people in the community who are experiencing difficulties with their tenancy and are at risk of homelessness due to alcohol and substance issues.

“It accepts referrals from other services in the voluntary and statutory sectors and self-referrals for anyone who feels they require additional support at home.”