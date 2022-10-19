Calls for safe access zones in Northern Ireland following ‘disgusting’ images of baby coffins displayed outside local hospitals

Miniature pseudo-coffins displaying outside Causeway Hospital on Wednesday as part of a pro-life 'prayer event'

Sinn Fein’s Caoimhe Archibald has called for safe access zones around healthcare sites, after branding images of a pro-life protest outside Causeway Hospital on Wednesday “disgraceful and disturbing”.

The East Derry MLA was speaking in relation to anti-abortion demonstrators displaying handmade miniature coffins outside the Coleraine hospital’s entrance.

Pro-life group Precious Life organised the event, which they have called a ‘prayer vigil’ as part of a 'commemoration'.

On social media, they announced that they would be partaking in similar ‘prayer events’ in Newry and Derry.

On Wednesday night, Precious Life shared further images on Twitter of the group’s members erecting religious imagery and anti-abortion signs outside Altnagelvin Hospital. They also attended Daisy Hill Hospital earlier in the day.

Ms Archibald said: “These protests have become a regular feature and are clearly designed to offend.

"People accessing healthcare, staff going to work at the Causeway Hospital or visitors should not have to face protesters, harassment and intimidation while accessing the site in what may well be difficult circumstances.

"I have raised the issue of these protests with the Northern Trust and PSNI on a number of occasions and will be following up on this as action is needed to protect people accessing a wide range of health services.

"The Assembly passed legislation to provide for safe access zones outside healthcare sites to ensure anyone accessing health care can do so in a safe way, free from harassment.

"The legislation is currently in the Supreme Court but these ongoing protests outside clinics and hospitals highlight the real need for it to be implemented."

A spokesperson for the Northern Trust responded: “Our position is clear. All patients and staff should be able to access any healthcare facility for any treatment free from harassment, intimidation and confrontation.

“As a Trust – a provider of health care services - we have no powers of enforcement in relation to public protests on the public highway. However we continue to monitor the situation to ensure that protests only take place outside of the hospital grounds. Where required, we can and will liaise with the PSNI.”

The PSNI has also been contacted for further comment.

Northern Ireland is currently waiting on a decision from the UK Supreme Court regarding a Safe Access Zones Bill that was passed by the Assembly earlier this year.

Dame Brenda King, the Attorney General for Northern Ireland, has asked justices to consider a clause in the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Bill.

She says the clause does not provide for a “defence of reasonable excuse” and wants justices to consider whether it is a “proportionate interference” with the rights of “those who wish to express opposition to abortion services in Northern Ireland”.

Clare Bailey, who sponsored the bill before losing her Assembly seat in this year’s May election, tweeted: “I hope we don't have much longer to wait for the ruling from the UK Supreme Court on my #SafeAccessZones bill that was passed by the Assembly. This behaviour will not end without legislation.”

Abortion services were legalised in NI in 2020, after UK MPs approved regulations opposed by Stormont at a time when devolution had collapsed.