Campaign group ‘encouraged’ after review of Causeway Hospital birth transfer announced

SOS Causeway Hospital has been meeting with the Permanent Secretary

The announcement of a two-month review into the transition of births within the Northern Trust area from a Co Londonderry hospital to the larger Antrim Area site is “encouraging”, a campaign group have said.

In June, the Trust’s recommendation that all births within the area should be moved from Causeway Hospital in Coleraine to Antrim Area Hospital was approved by the Department of Health (DoH) following a consultation.

Pressure group SOS Causeway Hospital has continued to campaign against the move.

On Tuesday, a delegation — which included William Taylor of Farmers For Action, Dr Owen Finnegan and Dr Fred Mullan — met with Permanent Health Secretary Peter May and Northern Trust Chief Executive Jennifer Welsh to discuss their concerns.

The group said it had secured a commitment from Ms Welsh that she would “personally investigate” staff working conditions following the move.

“SOS Causeway Hospital have secured a two-month internal review of transition of births but were informed that concerns conveyed to us by the public have not been recognised at managerial level,” said campaign chairperson Gemma Brolly.

“We have also been given a guarantee that the Chief Executive herself will personally investigate working conditions of staff and ensure they are as they should be.

“Whilst we are disappointed to hear our concerns are not yet recognised at senior level, we are slightly encouraged by the news that an internal review will take place at the two-month mark.

Group chairperson Gemma Brolly (Credit: Jonathan McCambridge)

“We are also relieved to hear concerns regarding staff wellbeing will be taken seriously. We are always weary of domino effect closures.

“SOS Causeway Hospital will continue to advocate for the people of Causeway Coast and Glens to ensure access to the high standard of health care they deserve.”

The Northern Trust said it was “pleased” with the meeting and the chance to “reiterate commitments to the future of Causeway Hospital”.

“The transfer of hospital births from Causeway to Antrim Hospital allows Trust staff to continue providing the highest standard of inpatient maternity care and births at one, dedicated site, with a safer, more sustainable staffing model,” said a spokesperson.

“The Trust will continue to monitor the arrangements in place to support the reconfiguration, and the Chief Executive has offered to undertake a review, with a focus on both staff and those in our care during the continued period of transition.

Northern Trust Chief Executive Jennifer Welsh

“Feedback is very important, especially at this time of operational change. The Trust would encourage all those who want to share their experiences with us to contact the User Feedback Team.

“This information provides Trust staff with a positive opportunity for continuous learning and improvement.

“Feedback can be provided in a number of ways, including via email to user.feedback@northerntrust.hscni.net. Service users can also call 028 9442 4655 or use the online form available on our website.

“Care Opinion, an independent, non-profit feedback platform for health and social care, is also available.”

East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell, who facilitated the meeting, said he wanted to see the commitments of the Trust and DoH matched by actions.

“One of the most positive aspects of the meeting was the combined strength of the deputation,” said the DUP representative.

“It had retired health professionals who had spent many years actually offering some of those services in the Hospital along with community and rural campaigners who could all speak from a local perspective and between us a very strong case was made,” said the DUP representative.

“Both the Department and the Trust have indicated there will be a review of how the recent changes have worked in practice and we await that outcome, they also repeated previous commitments to the maintenance of the local Hospital and its vital services and we now want to see those commitments matched by deeds as well as words.”

The Department of Health (DoH) have also been approached for comment.