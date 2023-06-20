Campaign group ‘move towards legal action’ over removal of maternity services at Causeway Hospital

The group have held numerous protests against the removal of maternity services from Causeway Hospital in Coleraine

A group seeking to rescue maternity services at a Co Londonderry hospital is “progressing towards legal action”, a leading campaigner has said.

Under a new banner of SOS Causeway Hospital, the group had been campaigning to prevent the removal of maternity services at Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.

Last week, they vowed to fight on after the Department of Health (DoH) approved a decision to move all births in the Northern Trust area to Antrim Area Hospital.

Chairperson Gemma Brolly said the group hoped to attend an upcoming board meeting.

"We have again requested attendance and speaking rights at this month’s Trust Board meeting with support from others,” she said.

"The community are united in determination to fight for what is rightfully ours. We are following legal advice and progressing towards legal action.”

Mrs Brolly said the group would unite with other hospital campaigns around Northern Ireland.

Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) have been protesting the temporary removal of emergency general surgery at the South West Acute Hopsital (SWAH) in Enniskillen, while in Newry, SOS Daisy Hill Hospital have been campaigning to save services at the site.

Read more Campaigners vow to fight on for maternity services at Causeway Hospital

"We have plans in place to rally and will support Daisy Hill Hospital Campaign in their rally on Sunday, June 25 as they fight for their hospital,” said Mrs Brolly.

"There is a big but common picture here running riot, stripping us of our hospital services and we refuse to accept it. We will fight tooth and nail to retain what is ours, our local hospitals and medical services.”

Causeway Hospital

Mrs Brolly said concerns were raised at a meeting in Coleraine last week that the removal of maternity services was the first step in a potential wipe-out of services at Causeway.

"The writing is on the wall already that ending births at Causeway Hospital is only the beginning of this eradication of services in our hospital,” she said.

"Unfortunately we have learned other maternity services such as foetal assessment will now go and plans to eradicate paediatrics were also on the cards to go along with maternity.

“The powers that be thought they had best tread gently and would break these down one at a time. We will not sit back and allow this to happen.”

The Northern Trust said any change change to their sites would be done with “full consultation”.

“Causeway Hospital is a key part of the Trust’s acute hospital network and we remain committed to maintaining acute services and an Emergency Department at the site,” said a spokesperson.

"We recognise that the hospital and its staff play a vital role in serving the local community.

"Causeway Hospital will retain its high quality antenatal and postnatal care which we recognise are critical local services for women.

"We will also be enhancing these services so that pregnant women will have access to complex antenatal care and clinics at Causeway Hospital.

"Changes to service delivery at any of our Trust sites will be done in full consultation with our service users and local community, and will be subject to due process working with the Department of Health.”