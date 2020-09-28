Cancer care provision for Northern Ireland teens is often unsuitable, says trust

Admission comes as family of tragic youth calls for changes to be made

The provision of cancer care for teenagers and young adults in Northern Ireland is "often inappropriate for the age group", the Belfast Health Trust has admitted.

It comes after a mother hit out at the care her 17-year-old son received in the final stages of his life.

Ozzie Rogers, from Magherafelt, died earlier this month after a long fight against acute myeloid leukaemia.

His mum Miranda is now throwing her support behind a petition for Northern Ireland to have a dedicated Youth and Young Adult Cancer Centre, similar to those in the rest of the UK.

The online petition has been set up by Belfast dad Sean Smyth.

Sean has been running the Eimear's Wish charity in memory of his daughter to raise awareness of stem cell donation. He also wants a specialist centre for teenagers and young adults.

In September 2016, Eimear was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a type of blood cancer. After finding a stem cell donor match, Eimear underwent a transplant in November 2018, but passed away following complications.

Miranda asked: "I spent hours talking to Sean and one thing was apparent - why is there no unit for children? Why were our children treated in an adult world they weren't ready for?"

Belfast Trust has now said it is working on a 10-year plan to address the issues raised. A consultation period is under way and it plans to report its findings by March 2021.

A spokesperson said: "Belfast Trust ensures teenagers who have a life-threatening illness but are too old to be cared for in a paediatric setting are cared for by the appropriate specialist team in order to treat their condition.

"For this young man, his care was delivered in our specialist inpatient haematology unit. The ward is supported by the Teenager and Young Adult team which includes specialist nursing and social work support and advice.

"Last year co-production work began on the development of a 10-year Northern Ireland Cancer Strategy, with policy makers, health representatives and charities actively working in its development.

"The cancer strategy seeks to maximise the patient voice by fully involving lived experience cancer patients and experienced health professionals at all levels. The project is led by a steering group which is supported by seven sub-groups; prevention, diagnosis, treatment, care and support, living well, palliative/end of life, and children and young people, all of which are co chaired by a person(s) with lived experience of cancer.

"The children and young people sub-group are considering issues that impact on children and young people dealing with a cancer diagnosis while recognising that current services, specifically for the 16-18 year olds, are often at times inappropriate for this age group."

It is understood the group is considering service models and the development of an all-island service for children and young people including palliation, access to clinical trials and the psychosocial impact on children and young people and their families.

"The sub-groups findings and recommendations arising out of these discussions will be incorporated into our strategy," the Belfast Trust said. "It is our intention that the strategy will be available in draft by the end of December 2020 and following consultation will be finalised by the end of March 2021."