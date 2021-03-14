Cancer charity echoes Sarah Harding's warning over early detection

Terminally-ill Sarah Harding says she delayed seeing doctor due to Covid

Sarah Harding's terminal cancer diagnosis has highlighted the importance of early detection of the disease, according to a Northern Ireland cancer charity.

The Girls Aloud singer (39) revealed that a doctor told her that last Christmas would "probably be her last". She had been diagnosed with advanced breast cancer, which has since spread.

In her autobiography, to be published this week, Sarah tells how she put off getting a lump checked out last year because of the Covid pandemic.

Gareth Kirk, chief executive of Action Cancer, urged people to be aware of the risks.

He said: "Sarah highlights that young women can and do get breast cancer, it's for this reason that at Action Cancer we provide a free breast screening service for women aged 40 to 49, the only charity in the UK and Ireland to do so.

"It is very important that all women come forward for breast screening either at Action Cancer or when called to do so by the NHS. For women who are not eligible for breast screening, the charity encourages women to be breast aware, urging them to self-examine regularly for any changes in their breasts or for any unusual discharges or pain."

He added: "The current Covid-19 pandemic should not be used as an excuse to either postpone a breast screening appointment or delaying seeing a GP. For women detected with breast cancer, the sooner the appropriate treatment path can commence the better the outcome will be."

Lisburn mum of two Shauna Lawson, who was just 35 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer last February, has also urged women to be vigilant.

She added: "My heart just sank when I read about Sarah's situation. Early detection really makes the difference between living and dying, I would say to any woman who is worried not to put off going to the doctor because it isn't to stop you from having cancer but if you get yourself checked and it turns out you don't have cancer, you have peace of mind. But if it is cancer, the sooner you find out the better because you can start treatment.

"This time last year I was waiting to find out if my mastectomy was going to be delayed because of Covid and thankfully it wasn't and I've been told I have an 87% chance of it never returning."

In August, Sarah shared a selfie from hospital to social media confirming she had cancer.

In an extract from her memoir Hear Me Out shared in The Times, the singer revealed that she underwent a mastectomy and intensive chemotherapy after her diagnosis. While it initially "seemed like the chemo was working", the cancer has spread further, with a secondary tumour growing on either the base of her spine or her brain.

The singer is speaking out after delaying going to the doctor when she experienced pain in her breast and continued: "In December my doctor told me that the upcoming Christmas would probably be my last. I don't want an exact prognosis. I don't know why anyone would want that. Comfort and being as pain-free as possible is what's important to me now."

She has ruled out radiotherapy as she doesn't want to lose her hair when she may only have months left to live.