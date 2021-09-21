Care home closure means families face turmoil of finding new beds for loved ones

Health bosses have to find alternative accommodation for 27 people as it has been announced the care home where they live is to close.

In a highly unusual move, Northern Ireland’s health regulator, the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA), has issued a notice of decision to deregister The Court Care Home in Ballymoney.

As a result, residents will endure the upheaval of moving to a new home, while their families face the ordeal of finding suitable accommodation during the pandemic.

It comes as NHS bosses struggle to find suitable care homes for patients being discharged from overstretched hospital wards during the latest Covid-19 wave. Assessments are now being carried out on the residents to establish their care requirements in order to try and identify homes that could meet their needs and also have available places.

The care home was sold to The Court Care Home (Ireland) Ltd by struggling healthcare giant Four Seasons Health Care (FSHC) last October.

The Model (Ireland) Ltd is the current registered provider and has been managing the home on a temporary basis while The Court Care Home (Ireland) Ltd applied to the RQIA to take over as registered provider of the home. However, the RQIA has now said it is cancelling the home’s registration after it uncovered a series of concerns, in particular “the financial viability of the home going forward”.

In its notice of decision, it referred to difficulties regarding the “recruitment and retention of staff” and uncertainty around the responsibility for “the running costs of the home”. It continued: “In recent meetings and discussions, it has been repeatedly stated by the registered provider that the current financial situation in the home is unsustainable.”

A spokeswoman for The Model (Ireland) Ltd said: “This is a difficult and unsettling time for the residents and staff at The Court Care Home and their families. We will endeavour to ensure that this closure process causes minimum disruption and upset to residents, staff and their families.” She said no resident will be required to move before they have found another home and they will work closely with all parties to ensure their care needs are met in a suitable alternative facility.

She said the development has “no bearing” on The Model Care Home, which is located next door to The Court Care Home and for which The Model (Ireland) Ltd is also the registered provider. A spokeswoman from the Northern Trust said efforts are being made to reduce the anxiety, distress and disruption being experienced by residents.

“Staff are working closely with residents and their families to minimise disruption and seek alternative accommodation as soon as possible,” she said. “It has been agreed that residents will remain in the home until the end of this process.”