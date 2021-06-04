Care homes: Robin Swann may face court if he fails to order probe

Judicial review threat to Health Minister if there is no public inquiry into Covid-19 deaths

The Health Minister is facing a possible High Court battle over calls for a public inquiry into the management of care homes during the pandemic.

The son of a care home resident believed to have died from Covid-19 is to seek leave for a judicial review if Robin Swann rules out a public inquiry into what happened in care homes as Covid-19 swept across Northern Ireland last year.

It comes after a coroner yesterday said he will hold an inquest into 85-year-old Mary Rosaleen Burgess, known as Rosie, amid conflicting accounts of how she died.

It is understood to be the first time an inquest into a coronavirus-related death in a care home has been scheduled here.

According to the most recent official figures, Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate of 1,011 care home residents between March 18 last year and May 21 this year.

It can be revealed that lawyers acting for Mrs Burgess’ son Raymond have written to Mr Swann asking him to direct a public inquiry into the official response to the pandemic.

It states: “Our client considers that decisions taken by state entities and agents bear a significant element of responsibility for his mother’s death.”

Ms Burgess, who had dementia, was a resident of Oak Tree Manor, formerly known as Dunmurry Manor, when she died last April.

Claire McKeegan, Mr Burgess’ solicitor, said the family was told by staff at the home that his mother was unwell with constipation the day before she passed away.

However, the family’s funeral director subsequently told them they would have to adhere to Covid-19 restrictions as the grandmother had the virus when she died.

A death certificate signed by a GP stated the cause of death as bronchopneumonia due to suspected Covid-19.

The letter to Mr Swann continued: “Her family believe that six other residents also died in Oak Tree Manor from Covid-19 on the same date. Ten days later, on April 29, 2020, an individual died in Oak Tree of Covid-19. He had the room opposite to Rosie Burgess.”

Ms McKeegan said: “The decision to hold an inquest is hugely significant and my client is very relieved.

"The case highlights the challenges families endure to get the truth at a time of extreme grief. We’ve written to the Health Minister asking for a public inquiry in light of the huge number of excess deaths in care homes, which raise questions about whether the government had an appropriate plan in place and whether care homes implemented the proper policies and procedures.

"If Mr Swann does not direct a public inquiry, we will be seeking leave for a judicial review on that decision. The UK Government has announced a public inquiry into the pandemic, but health is a devolved matter and the people of Northern Ireland are also entitled to answers.”

The Department of Health said: “The Prime Minister has stated that devolved administrations will be consulted before the scope of the UK public inquiry is outlined. Mr Swann has publicly acknowledged the need for a thorough review of the entire Government response to Covid-19.”

A spokeswoman from Kathryn Homes, which owns Oak Tree Manor, said a new board of directors has been appointed since Ms Burgess died, which “will cooperate fully with the inquest”.