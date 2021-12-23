Carer ‘told to take flu vaccine to relative in car with the heat turned off’

Guidance says jabs should be stored at between 2C and 8C

A health trust has issued fresh guidance after a housebound patient’s carer was told to collect a flu vaccine, drive it home in a car without the heat on and then call a nurse to administer it.

The Southern Trust rowed back after initially rejecting claims that carers and family members of such patients were being asked to collect jabs.

In its original statement, the trust dismissed the suggestion, but the same day, a staff member contacted a carer who had raised concerns about the practice to confirm it was happening.

The carer, who wishes to remain anonymous, was given the instructions after asking about a relative’s booster and flu jab.

She said: “It would be impossible to get her to a vaccination centre. On enquiring about the flu vaccination, to start with, I was advised to make an appointment with the GP.

“Then I was to collect the injection [and] transport it to my relative’s home in the car without the heat on to keep it cool.

“On arrival back home, I was to phone the district nurse, who would attend the house within 30 minutes to administer it.”

However, the carer was told their relative “was not considered ready at this time” for their Covid booster because the required dose interval is three months from second vaccine.

The trust initially said: Nursing teams continue to deliver the Covid-19 booster to housebound patients. Patients/families are not asked to collect vaccines or boosters and transport them.”

However, a carer then contacted the trust to say they had received a phone call from a senior nursing officer who confirmed the practice was in place.

Official guidance on vaccines says they should be stored at temperatures from 2C to 8C because “they may irreversibly lose their effectiveness” if they are handled otherwise.

Under the rules, vaccines being moved to people’s homes should be kept inside a validated cool box.

The guidance says: “If vaccines are stored outside of the recommended [temperature range] for longer than 20 minutes, this is referred to as a significant cold-chain breach”.

Such breaches should be reported, as should instances in which patients are jabbed with potentially affected vaccines.

A carer who refused to act on the instructions out of concern for the patient, said: “When the trust first denied this practice, I began to question myself on whether I’d got it wrong, then another carer was told it was accurate. I knew to reject this, but what about the people who don’t?

“We totally appreciate the stress and pressures medical staff are under.

“Their sterling work cannot be underestimated, but to set a practice in motion which clearly breaches their health and safety guidance could compromise not just the vaccine but patients.

“It also puts the onus for that responsibility on carers, which is extremely troubling.”

In a revised response, a Southern Trust spokesperson said: “Upon further investigation, we now understand that district nursing staff had discussions with a family regarding them collecting a flu vaccine.

“A senior member of the district nursing team has since had a conversation with the family. Arrangements have been made for administration of the vaccine.

“Staff have been advised to escalate any issues regarding the collection and transport of flu vaccines to ensure these issues are appropriately resolved with minimal disruption to patients and their families.”