Carnlough medical centre set to drastically reduce hours after funding cut

A GP practice in Co Antrim will dramatically reduce its opening hours after a funding cut by the Department of Health (DoH).

The Glens of Antrim Medical Centre in Carnlough will only open two separate half days a week, with the changes expected to come into force in the coming weeks, the BBC reported.

However, the DoH has said additional payments made to the clinic between 2017 and 2021 were temporary.

The practice said it can no longer cover the cost of a full-time service in Carnlough, which took on 1,400 patients when it opened five years ago.

Read more Health inequalities still exist in NI with no signs of improvement

The DoH told BBC News NI the medical centre received an additional support payment when it agreed to accept the new patients.

"This temporary funding was to support the practice for a period of three years to enable them to manage the registration and complete an initial clinical review of these additional patients," it said.

"The funding was not indefinite, it was additional, temporary support offered to any GP practice which take on additional patients following the closure of a nearby GP practice."

The DoH added that it continued to fund the rent and rates for the branch surgery premises in Carnlough.

It said that despite the additional payment agreement ending in March 2021, the funding for the additional Carnlough patients "forms part of the increased standard remuneration this practice now receives".

Dr John McSparran, who works at the practice, said he disagreed with the department’s response and that the medical centre was “never under the impression” the funding was for three years.

He added that one doctor has already been let go, while the practice has been unable to fill receptionist positions because of the budget constraints.

“It has left us in the position that we then have to try and rationalise what we can provide,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“It’s deeply regretful for the patients in that area that at the minute, they’re not going to have the service that the department promised them at the outset they would have, but the department now is not prepared to fund it.”

The practice’s main Cushendall surgery is 10 miles away, while other GP practices are a 15 minute drive to either Larne or Broughshane.