Catholic Primate hits out at plan to ban protests outside abortion clinics

Ireland’s most senior Catholic cleric has backed anti-abortion protesters who hold demonstrations outside maternity hospitals and GP clinics, saying it is “perfectly reasonable” to want to try to reach women who may be about to end a pregnancy.

Primate of All Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin condemned plans to ban such vigils and protests.

He said the law would silence the “voice of the innocent unborn”.

Archbishop Martin was speaking after the UK Supreme Court this week cleared the way for Northern Ireland to ban protests outside clinics.

The Irish Government has already promised to pass a similar law in the south, and the Department of Health is working with the Attorney General to try to ensure the proposal will be able to withstand legal challenges.

Read more Women in NI must rely on outsiders to protect their rights

Yesterday Archbishop Martin claimed that implementing such a ban on anti-abortion demonstrations would be “tantamount to enforcing a ban on pro-life activities, including prayer and respectful witness”.

“Buffer zones will further silence the voice of the innocent unborn,” he said.

“Given that the law already prevents harassment and intimidation, I believe the new legislation represents a disproportionate response with potentially wide implications for freedom of religion and speech.”

He said discussions around abortion in recent years had made people more aware of the “pressures” women experience in pregnancy, and many women can feel “isolated, neglected and alone in their distress”.

But he said these situations would not go away just because abortion was legal, or because “buffer zones” outside clinics ban demonstrations.

“Over the years many mothers in crisis have felt supported — sometimes at the very last minute — by a sensitive offer of practical help to find a way out of their crisis other than by ending the life of their unborn baby.

“It is perfectly reasonable to want to reach out in compassion to help vulnerable women and to be free to protect the life and well-being of both a mother and her unborn child.”

Anti-abortion activists in Ireland and across the world use different tactics to try to intercept or delay women who are trying to end a crisis pregnancy.

Some may pose as objective crisis pregnancy counselling services, to try to talk women out of ending their pregnancy or delay them until they no longer have a choice but to give birth. In Ireland such crisis pregnancy agencies are still not regulated.

Archbishop Martin said “harassment laws are already in place to prevent intimidation”.

“The Supreme Court judgment will increase fears that freedom of religion, belief, expression and association are being undermined and open to attack,” he added.

“The punitive sanctions being introduced will undermine the common good as they disproportionately shut down the rights of those who wish to peacefully and prayerfully offer support and alternative options and to save the lives of innocent unborn children.”