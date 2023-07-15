Causeway maternity move does not signal hospital’s closure says Northern Trust

The Northern HSCT met with the SOS Causeway group on Friday.

SOS Causeway Hospital have held a number of protests in the area, with another planned for Saturday July 15

The removal of maternity services from Causeway Hospital “in no way signals its closure”, officials have insisted.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust (NHSCT) made the pledge following a meeting with a local campaign group.

Last month the Trust’s recommendation that all births within the area should be moved to Antrim Area Hospital was approved by the Department of Health (DoH) following a consultation.

A delegation from SOS Causeway Hospital met Trust chief executive Jennifer Welsh on Friday, along with Corporate Support Services’ Suzanne Pullins and Director of Women’s Health/Head of Midwifery & Gynaecology Caroline Diamond.

After the meeting, the NHSCT said they acknowledged the group’s “passionate campaign”.

"By reconfiguring our maternity services – consolidating all hospital births at Antrim Area Hospital – we are following the recommendation of senior clinicians,” said a spokesperson.

"When they advise us that this is in the best interests of mothers and babies, we have a responsibility to listen.

Read more Campaigners vow to fight on for maternity services at Causeway Hospital

“This decision does not mean we wish to downgrade Causeway Hospital and it in no way signals its closure. We want that message to be very clear for our community, our service users and patients, and also our staff.

“Causeway Hospital has a very bright future ahead, demonstrated by our continued investment in services there.”

The Trust said they remained committed to maintaining acute services and an emergency department at the Co Londonderry site and said plans to further develop diagnostic services to support emergency, elective and cancer services were ongoing.

Northern Trust Chief Executive Jennifer Welsh

"As a Trust providing health and social care services in our community, it is important that we best serve the changing demographic of the area’s population which is why we have made significant investment in enhancing our ambulatory and frailty care services at Causeway Hospital,” they said.

"Following the transfer of hospital births to Antrim Area Hospital, preparations are also underway to provide enhanced antenatal clinics at Causeway Hospital so that pregnant women will have access to complex antenatal care.

"This means that some women will no longer have to travel to Antrim for antenatal appointments. We also want to assure pregnant women that we will continue to support home births.

“In addition, Causeway has adopted the Continuity of Midwifery Care model which has been in place since 2020.

"This provides a woman with care from the same midwife or team of midwives during pregnancy, birth and the early parenting period, as well as obstetric and other specialist care as needed.”

The NHSCT said they hoped the meeting had helped address “unhelpful” rumours and speculation about the Coleraine site’s future.

"We trust that today’s meeting has provided reassurance that we do in fact share the same goal. We too are passionate about the future of Causeway Hospital and today we restated our commitment to it remaining a key part of our acute hospital network,” they said.

"We hope that today’s meeting has provided clarity around some of the concerns expressed by the campaign group, and has helped to address some of the rumours and speculation which are detrimental to the hospital and unhelpful as we seek to attract and retain staff which is key to the stability of services.”

SOS Causeway Hospital have held a number of protests in the area, with another planned for Saturday July 15

SOS Causeway Hospital welcomed the opportunity to meet with the Trust alongside East Londonderry MLA Maurice Bradley, William Taylor from Farmers For Action and Eddy Curtis from fellow campaign group SOS Daisy Hill.

The group said they now felt they had “clearer communication and detail” on how the transfer to Antrim Area Hospital would be managed.

"We continue to believe mothers and babies from Causeway Coast and Glens should have fair access to birth services in their locality,” said a spokesperson.

"We received a welcome admission that clear concise communication with the community is of the utmost importance if we are to ease fears and concerns regarding the future of Causeway Hospital.

"We welcomed the commitment of the chief executive stating "Causeway is an integral part of our hospital network" and reassuring us there is to be no intent stripping of services.

“We have however requested such details in a long term detailed plan on future of Causeway Hospital, one which would reach beyond the next 10 years.”

The group added that they would continue to work with their legal team to convey “deep concerns” around the lack of regard for the consultation and would hold a further protest on Saturday.

"We will continue to monitor the transfer closely in the weeks ahead and advocate for our community and will continue to work to return births to Causeway and retain all our acute services,” they said.

"Tomorrow we will take to the streets as one community sending a very strong message that we are here to support our acute hospital services, not only calling for equality in investment, recruitment and training but equality in accessing healthcare regardless of location.”