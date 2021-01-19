Cervical cancer survivor urges women to go for smear test

A Co Down woman who survived cervical cancer says it is a "must" for women to go for their smear test when called.

Legal secretary Marianne Nicholson, from Saintfield, is helping Cancer Focus Northern Ireland raise awareness of the disease and highlight the signs and symptoms during Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, January 18-24.

Marianne (44) said: "Since my diagnosis, I've been very keen to raise awareness. Early diagnosis saves lives so as well as going for your regular smear tests when called, women should also contact their GP if they suspect anything is wrong."

Marianne was diagnosed with Stage 1B1 cervical cancer - adenocarcinoma - in July 2017 following her first smear test in four years, after ignoring her routine three-year invitation. She had been having abnormal bleeding along with lower back pain for a few months but thought the pill she was on was playing havoc with her system.

It was only when a friend urged her to go for a smear that she found out she had cervical cancer. Then she had to wait for the results of an MRI scan to define the staging of the cancer.

"It was my smear test that caught mine so early on but I worry that some women might not go when they are called for their appointments," she said.

Naomi Thompson, senior cancer prevention officer at Cancer Focus NI, said: "A smear test is designed to spot any unusual changes before cancer develops. This is why it is so important to go for your smear test when you are called."

Visit www.cancerfocusni.org/cancer-info.