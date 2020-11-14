Chance visit to chemist saves Fermanagh teenager Cameron Duffy's life

Pharmacist spots diabetes during routine trip

All smiles: Cameron Duffy with his mum Michelle (left) and pharmacist Siobhan McNulty photographed last year

The life of a Northern Ireland schoolboy was saved after a visit to a pharmacist who spotted he was dangerously ill with diabetes, his grateful mum has said.

Michelle Duffy took her son Cameron (14) to get passport photographs at their local pharmacy in their home village of Garrison, Co Fermanagh.

It was during this chance visit that pharmacist Siobhan McNulty noticed that Cameron, then aged 12, had lost a lot of weight.

"I had noticed that Cameron had got very skinny and was drinking loads of water. He said a few times how much he was starving and needed chocolate, but we assumed it was his age and hormones," explained Michelle.

"We had gone into Melvin's pharmacy to get Cameron's passport photographs as he needed a new passport for a school trip to Manchester. Siobhan has known us all for years and the first thing she said was how Cameron had lost a lot of weight.

"Siobhan started asking him questions about whether he was thirsty and about how much he was drinking. Cameron said he was always thirsty and drinking around four to five litres a day. The horror on Siobhan's face I'll never forget - I knew straight away something was wrong."

Siobhan checked Cameron's blood sugar levels and discovered it had rocketed to a dangerously high level.

Michelle continued: "Siobhan said to me, 'It isn't what it should be, I'll have to ring the doctor.'

"The doctor told Siobhan to ring an ambulance immediately. I didn't want to frighten Cameron any further so I took him to A&E."

Staff at the South West Acute Hospital discovered that Cameron had diabetic ketoacidosis - a condition caused by the body needing to break down fat as a source of energy. If left untreated it can lead to a diabetic coma that can be life-threatening.

The diabetic ketoacidosis had been caused by Cameron's previously undiagnosed type 1 diabetes and the St Michael's schoolboy spent five days in hospital as a result.

"We were told that if Cameron's condition had not been picked up when it was he probably would have lapsed into a diabetic coma, which is a life-threatening situation," said Michelle.

"Even now I dread to think what could have happened.

"As far as I'm concerned Siobhan saved my son's life and that's not being dramatic. We're totally indebted to her. She was his guardian angel that day.

"That one small act of Siobhan asking about Cameron's weight loss ultimately made the huge difference in saving his life and ensured he was diagnosed as having type 1 diabetes."

Michelle is speaking out to coincide with World Diabetes Day today and is supporting a call from Diabetes UK NI's call for people living with diabetes to pay tribute to someone whose small act has made a big difference to them living with the condition.

She added: "It was pure luck we went into Melvin Pharmacy to get passport photographs that day last year but that one small act on Siobhan's behalf made a huge difference to us. We can't say 'thank-you' enough."

Symptoms of diabetes include going to the toilet frequently and bed-wetting by a previously dry child or heavier nappies in babies, excessive thirst and fatigue, and unexplained weight loss.