Charities plead for Executive to be formed as nursing chief warns of ‘unimaginable consequences’

Public bodies join call for politicians to act

Public bodies and charities in Northern Ireland have called for the immediate formation of a Stormont Executive following last week's election.

While Sinn Fein, who topped the poll and are now the largest party in the Assembly, the SDLP, the Alliance Party and others have said they are ready to get to work and form an Executive as soon as possible, the DUP has said they want the Northern Ireland Protocol ditched first.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said yesterday that if the protocol is the obstacle to a functioning executive at Stormont, then it needed to be dealt with.

Speaking at Stormont on Monday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he told Secretary of State Brandon Lewis that his party will not nominate ministers to the Executive without “decisive action” on the protocol.

Several public bodies and charities have pleaded for an Executive to be formed so the problems facing NI can be addressed.

Rita Devlin, director of the Royal College of Nursing in NI, said: “We deserve a stable and accountable government capable of taking decisions quickly. The greatest challenge for the next Assembly and Executive is to deliver a nursing workforce capable of meeting the health and social care needs of the people of Northern Ireland.

“We must act now or face unimaginable consequences.”

Jim Dennison, chief executive of the Simon Community homeless charity, said: “Now more than ever, we need a functioning government to tackle the very real issues of homelessness, poverty and their related health consequences.

“We are seeing levels of homelessness increase as the cost of living pushes everyday people to make disturbing choices between heating their homes or feeding their families.”

Tony McQuillan of Shelter NI added: “We need a fully functioning Executive to transform our society by delivering the resources and legislation to intervene early and prevent homelessness and to rapidly assist people who need permanent homes and support through increased levels of social housing.”

Glyn Roberts, chief executive of the trade body Retail NI, said: “We need to see immediate discussions on an outline programme for government, a multi-year budget and agreement on a support package for struggling businesses.

“The support package must include an extension of the current rates holiday until January to help ease the burden on businesses. Make no mistake this is about saving jobs and businesses over the next months.”

Ellen Fearon, president of the student body NUS-USI, said they “desperately” need action on financial support for students, mental health interventions and plans to tackle the student housing crisis before the academic term begins.

“In January, students across NI were threatened with a proposed series of cuts to third-level education and yet £300m ended up going unspent due to government collapse. We need a government which invests in our future, rather than one which lets it stagnate while they bicker amongst themselves,” she said.

Patricia McKeown of trade union Unison said: “Now the election is over Unison members will want to see all their MLAs working together to deliver for them and their families. The key workers who have done so much over the last 2 years to keep the public safe during the pandemic are now struggling with the rapidly rising cost of living

Kate Seymour of Macmillan Cancer Support: “Without an Executive we can't deliver the new Cancer Strategy that has the potential to save and change lives. We urgently need the next Executive to deliver in full the funding required for the implementation of the Strategy and to tackle the cancer backlog caused by the pandemic,” she said.