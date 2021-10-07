Charity welcomes NI ban on smoking in cars carrying children

A cancer charity has welcomed the implementation of a ban in Northern Ireland on smoking in cars carrying children.

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland said the move from the Health Minister Robin Swann was aimed at improving the health of under-18s.

Northern Ireland is now the last UK region to make the move, with England and Wales implementing the ban in 2015 with Scotland and the Republic of Ireland the following year.

The charity’s CEO Richard Spratt said: “Cancer Focus NI has campaigned on tobacco issues for more than 50 years and we have a vision for a tobacco-free Northern Ireland by 2035. This is a positive move in the right direction.

“In the near future we would also like to see smoking stubbed out wherever children play or learn including playgrounds, public parks and theme parks.”

He added: “We have already protected adults in workplaces and public places form second-hand smoke. It is high time we gave our young people the same protection. We also know that children who regularly see adults smoke are more likely to try smoking. We firmly believe that this move could help protect children’s health and reduce their perception that smoking is normal behaviour.”

Mr Spratt said there are currently 2,300 deaths caused by tobacco in Northern Ireland every year along with thousands affected by cancer, respiratory and other smoking related illnesses.

“Most smokers start while they are still children. It is vital that we can take every step possible to try and protect yet another generation from this deadly product,” he said.

The latest ban follows other measures to steer young people in Northern Ireland away from smoking in recent years.

These include the ban of tobacco sales in vending machines; the ban of tobacco displays in shops; tougher sanctions on retailers caught selling tobacco to children; standardised packaging and a ban on selling cigarettes in packs of ten.